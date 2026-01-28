AirAsia rewards and Versa ink partnership

KUALA LUMPUR, 29 January 2026: AirAsia rewards, the loyalty arm of Capital A, teams up with Versa, a leading digital wealth management platform, to deliver enhanced value to members.

The loyalty platform delivers a strategic partnership that expands AirAsia rewards through Versa, a digital wealth management app with a portfolio of financial services.

Photo credit: AirAsia

The partnership offers a seamless value proposition that incentivises healthy financial habits with Versa alongside travel and lifestyle rewards within the broader Capital A ecosystem. The AirAsia points earned can be redeemed for flights, hotel stays, rides, and more via the AirAsia MOVE app.

Capital A Chief Operations Officer Subashini Silvadas said: “At AirAsia rewards, we are focused on expanding the utility of AirAsia points and ensuring members get more rewards from their everyday transactions. Integrating wealth management through this partnership with Versa is a strategic move to deepen customer engagement and diversify the ways our members can earn and utilise their AirAsia points.”

Versa Chief Marketing Officer Keith MacFarlaine said: “At Versa, we believe saving and investing grow little by little, shaped by the choices we make every day. Building good financial habits should be simple, rewarding, and even enjoyable. Through our partnership with AirAsia rewards, we want to show that financial wellness and joyful living can truly go hand in hand.”

AirAsia members who sign up as new users on the digital wealth management platform and make a minimum deposit of MYR100 will receive a MYR15 Versa Welcome Reward and 400 AirAsia points.

Follow these simple steps to earn AirAsia points with Versa:

Step 1: Tap on Points balance on the AirAsia MOVE app and click redeem now on the “Free MYR15 Welcome Reward + 400 AirAsia points” banner to redeem by using 400 AirAsia points.

Step 2: Go to “My Vouchers”, tap “Use Now” to reveal your unique link, then tap the link to download the Versa mobile app and sign up as a new user using the same email as your AirAsia MOVE account.

Step 3: Cash in at least MYR100 into any Versa product.

Step 4: Get rewarded, receive MYR15 in your Versa account, while 400 AirAsia points are returned to your points balance – the rewarding start to a smarter financial journey.

(Source: AirAsia Rewards)