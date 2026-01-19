HKIA served 61 million passengers in 2025

HONG KONG, 20 January 2026: Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) handled 61 million passenger trips in 2025, up 15% year-over-year.

The performance was achieved on the back of a strong Christmas peak season, during which passenger trips exceeded 200,000 per day for eight days in December.

Photo credit: HKIA.

The full-year traffic volume of 61 million passenger trips represented 15% year-over-year growth. Flight movements rose by 8.7% compared to 2024, reaching 394,730 during the year, while yearly cargo throughput saw a 2.7% growth to 5.07 million tonnes.

In December 2025, the airport handled 5.8 million passengers, a 13.5% growth compared to the same period last year, while flight movements rose 7.1% year on year to 35,920. Visitor and transfer/transit passenger segments recorded double-digit growth during the month, with traffic to and from the Chinese Mainland, Southeast Asia, and North America seeing the largest increases.

In December, cargo volume grew 3.6% year on year to 462,000 tonnes. Exports and transhipments both increased during the month, with transshipments recording 18% growth. Cargo traffic to and from Southeast Asia, Europe and the Chinese Mainland grew the most among key trading regions.

Airport Authority Hong Kong Chief Executive Officer Vivian Cheung said: “The strong traffic performance in 2025 marks a new milestone, securing our position as the leading international aviation hub in Asia. During the year, we also further strengthened connectivity by introducing 30 new destinations across the globe, including Abu Dhabi, Brussels and Dallas, while increasing flight frequencies on major routes. Our collective efforts have been widely recognised with some 80 prestigious awards received last year on different aspects of our operation and service — a testament to the dedication and excellence of the airport community.”

In 2025, HKIA commissioned two key facilities to strengthen its intermodal passenger transfer service from across the Greater Bay Area (GBA). In September, the Coach Hall of Terminal 2 (T2) was unveiled as the first phase of commissioning the expanded T2. The Coach Hall further enhances cross-boundary land-based transport for GBA transfer passengers. In November, the launch of the “Park & Fly” service delivers a seamless experience for GBA passengers who prefer to drive to HKIA for transfer to international destinations.

(Source: HKIA)