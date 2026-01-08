AirAsia flags fixed fares for festive seasons

KUALA LUMPUR, 9 January 2026: AirAsia rolled out its annual fixed-fare initiatives on Thursday, which flag low fares for the upcoming festive seasons: Lunar New Year and Hari Raya.

This year, the fixed-fare initiatives are being launched concurrently with the airline’s two festive seasons. During the festive season, AirAsia schedules 1,578 flights across both Lunar New Year and Hari Raya, offering more than 31,000 seats at fixed fares.

En. Farouk Kamal, Deputy Group CEO (Corporate), AirAsia Aviation Group; YB Tuan Loke Siew Fook, Minister of Transport Malaysia; YB Datuk Haji Hasbi Bin Habibollah, Deputy Minister of Transport Malaysia and Captain Fareh Mazputra, CEO of AirAsia Malaysia, at the launch of AirAsia's annual fixed fares earlier this week.

Minister of Transport, YB Loke Siew Fook commented: “Ensuring Malaysians travel home affordably during key festive seasons continues to be a priority for the government. AirAsia’s d-fareatives reflect the airline’s commitment to this goal, keeping air travel within reach for more families. Such efforts work hand in hand with existing government measures, including the RM400 FLYsiswa programme, which assists students travelling between Peninsular and East Malaysia.”

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Captain Fareh Mazputra said: “AirAsia is kicking off the new year with double festive celebrations, offering our annual fixed fare initiatives for both the Lunar New Year and Hari Raya. With more than 31,000 seats available during the festive period, this initiative is part of our commitment to help Malaysians travel affordably and plan ahead. We are proud to support government efforts in ensuring smooth and accessible travel for all, particularly during high-demand periods.”

During the Chinese New Year period, flights to Sarawak are priced at MYR328* all-inclusive, one-way, from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching, Miri, Sibu, and Bintulu, while flights to Sabah are priced at MYR398, one-way, to Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, and Sandakan. Book now until 24 February 2026, for travel between 13 and 24 February 2026.

Flights for Hari Raya are priced at MYR328 all-in one-way to Sarawak and MYR398 all-in one-way to Sabah on routes from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching, Miri, Sibu, Bintulu, Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, and Sandakan. Book now through 26 March 2026 and travel between 18 and 26 March 2026 to enjoy fixed-fare flights.

Over the past three years, AirAsia has made more than 137,000 fixed-fare seats available for travel between Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah and Sarawak, and has introduced 761 additional flights to East Malaysia to meet increased demand, ensuring families can plan their journeys home with greater certainty and affordability.

*Promotional fixed fares quoted are for one-way travel, including passenger service charge, regulatory service charges, fuel surcharges, and other applicable fees. Valid for selected flights only. T&C apply.

(Source: AirAsia)