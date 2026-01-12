HONG KONG, 13 January 2026: Hong Kong readies to welcome the Year of the Horse with the Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade, transforming the city into a glittering carnival of light, music, and festive spirit.

Beginning at 2000, on 17 February, the Parade will start from the Hong Kong Cultural Centre and travel through major roads in Tsim Sha Tsui — including Canton Road, Haiphong Road, and Nathan Road with the theme “Best Fortune. World Party.”, the festivities celebrate the energetic spirit of the horse, a symbol of strength, vitality, progress, and success in Chinese culture.

The night-long celebration showcases a spectacular line-up of themed floats sweeping in the best luck of the year. Some float sponsors will celebrate milestone anniversaries — with Cathay Group marking its 80th anniversary, Hong Kong Disneyland celebrating its 20th, and McDonald’s Hong Kong debuting a float in honour of its 50th — adding extra excitement to the Parade.

The first-ever float from the Hong Kong Brand Toy Association will energise the event by bringing beloved IP characters to the festivities.

The Ocean Park Hong Kong will invite its adorable ‘Panda Friends’ to spread new year blessings to families. At the same time, the Hong Kong Jockey Club will spotlight the zodiac year with shimmering horse installations to bring prosperity to all. Multiple dazzling floats will be on display at Kai Tak Sports Park from 18 to 26 February, extending the Parade excitement to visitors throughout the festive season.

Citywide Celebrations

Beyond the floats, a dynamic line-up of performances from around the world during the Parade will reinforce Hong Kong’s status as a truly international festival city. Not only will France’s FierS à Cheval set the tone with illuminated horse tableaux that capture the spirit of the Year of the Horse, the exhilarating performances including the precision of the Xi’an Acrobatic Troupe from the Chinese Mainland, the comic acrobat duo Les Vitaminés from Canada, and the debut of Australia’s Manly Seabirds cheer performers will bring high-energy sparkle to the parade route.

The Parade also embraces innovation while honouring tradition. Hong Kong’s East-Meets-West culture shines bright as the mesmerising Luminous Dragon Dance by the Chinese Martial Arts Dragon and Lion Dance Association of Hong Kong, China, dances along the parade route with Italy’s Cromosauro, a large-scale dinosaur skeleton adorned with vibrant, colourful fabrics.

There are many more Chinese New Year celebrations in addition to the Parade – the city pulses with festivities, giving visitors endless reasons to explore.

International Performing Groups

For a week running up to the early hours of Chinese New Year’s Eve (11 to 17 February), visitors can dive into the festive spirit at Lunar New Year Fairs, commonly known as Chinese New Year flower markets, where parks and community hubs will burst with seasonal flowers, symbolic decorations and joyful atmosphere. Be sure to visit popular fairs to experience the vibrant atmosphere, such as Victoria Park in Causeway Bay or Fa Hui Park in Mong Kok.

Visitors cannot miss the Year of the Horse Raceday on the third day of the Chinese New Year (19 February), where Sha Tin Racecourse will be filled with thrilling horse-racing, entertainment and festive excitement.

Visitors can also participate in blessings at the Hong Kong Well-Wishing Festival in Lam Tsuen from 17 February to 3 March, where they can write their wishes on a piece of joss paper, attach it to an orange, and toss it into the tree. It is believed that wishes come true if they are successfully tied to the wishing tree. Those seeking spiritual connection can visit Hong Kong’s many historic temples — including Wong Tai Sin Temple, Che Kung Temple and Kwun Yum Temples — to pray for fortune, love, prosperity and success in the Year of the Horse.

With its captivating parade spectacles, luminous celebrations and welcoming festive spirit, Hong Kong’s Chinese New Year promises joy at every moment. This Year of the Horse, travellers are invited to embrace the energy, happiness and optimism that Hong Kong radiates at this special time of year.

To plan your journey, visit the Discover Hong Kong website for more details: Chinese New Year | Hong Kong Tourism Board.

(Source: Hong Kong Tourism Board)