HopeGo app sets up shop in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, 21 January 2026: HopeGoo, a one-stop travel app first launched in Mainland China and Hong Kong, has confirmed its launch in Malaysia.

Currently designed especially for tourists visiting China, the service will soon expand to include more destinations.

HopeGoo, your all-in-one booking app

After serving users across mainland China and Hong Kong over the past two years, HopeGoo is now bringing its travel services to more travellers across Asia as part of its next phase of growth.

Malaysia was selected as one of HopeGoo’s key growth markets as China has long been one of the top outbound travel destinations for Malaysians, alongside regional favourites such as Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore. Combined with the close tourism and cultural ties between Malaysia and China, these factors create a strong foundation for HopeGoo’s local expansion.

The launch also comes ahead of Chinese New Year, Hari Raya, and school holidays — all of which are peak travel seasons.

Tourism Malaysia’s Outbound and Domestic Travel Behaviour Report 2023 showed that 91% of Malaysians travel overseas for leisure. This demonstrates a continued outbound travel demand and a clear growth opportunity for HopeGoo in supporting Malaysia–China travel flows.

“As we introduce HopeGoo to Malaysian travellers, our priority is to ensure the experience reflects how Malaysians plan, book, and travel overseas,” said HopeGoo Malaysia Apps User Growth Senior Manager, Kent Chin. “Just one year after launching in Hong Kong, HopeGoo entered the ranks of Hong Kong App Store’s most popular travel apps. This gives us strong confidence in bringing the same customer support-driven experience to Malaysian travellers.”

HopeGoo’s rollout is backed by its parent company, Tongcheng Travel, which has established a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Malaysia in 2023 to explore inbound tourism development.

“Putting local users at the heart of our strategy while connecting broader travel journeys has always been our guiding principle,” said Yu Chi Xiao, Group Vice President, Tongcheng Travel. “Leveraging the group’s more than 20 years of accumulated industry experience, HopeGoo has built strong integrated capabilities across technology, resources, and service, supported by deep partnerships and proprietary AI systems to underpin our localisation efforts.

In Malaysia, we remain committed to a ‘built for local users’ approach. We strongly believe in the long-term potential of Malaysia’s travel market, and HopeGoo will continue to evolve its products and services from a local perspective.”

About HopeGoo

HopeGoo, founded by Tongcheng Travel, is a one-stop global travel platform committed to building a trusted, leading brand for travellers visiting China. It offers a comprehensive range of services across six key segments — flights, hotels, train tickets, attractions, ferry tickets, and local experiences, supporting payments in 16 currencies and multiple operating languages.