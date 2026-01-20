Etihad closes 2025 on a high note

ABU DHABI, 21 January 2026: Etihad Airways carried 22.4 million passengers in 2025, an increase of 21% year-on-year and the highest annual total in the airline’s history.

Passenger load factor for the full year reached 88.3%, up two percentage points from 2024, reflecting strong commercial performance throughout the year.

Photo credit: Etihad Airways.

The airline closed the year on a high note, carrying 2.2 million passengers in December, up 28% compared with the same month in 2024. Passenger load factor for the month reached 87.6%, maintaining consistently high utilisation during the peak end-of-year travel period.

At year-end, Etihad’s operating fleet stood at 127 aircraft, following the addition of 29 aircraft during 2025 – the largest single-year fleet expansion in the airline’s history. This growth included the introduction of the Airbus A321LR, which extended Etihad’s premium cabin product to a broader range of short- and medium-haul destinations and supported continued network expansion.

Etihad’s growth in 2025 accounted for approximately half of passenger growth in the UAE, based on reported projected airline traffic growth across the country, reflecting the airline’s central role in supporting Abu Dhabi’s tourism and economic ambitions.

2025 performance highlights

(Source: Etihad Airways)