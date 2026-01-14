BANGKOK, 15 January 2026: Centara Hotels & Resorts announces this week the official opening of Himalayan Hideaway Resort Pokhara, The Centara Collection, welcoming guests to its first-ever property in Nepal and further expanding the group’s international portfolio of distinctive destinations.

Nestled in the tranquil hills of Kaskikot, just a 35-minute drive from Pokhara, the resort is a secluded Himalayan retreat where contemporary comfort blends seamlessly with the natural beauty of the surrounding mountains. With sweeping views of Machhapuchhre (Fishtail Mountain) and direct access to the Sarangkot Loop Trail, the resort offers a peaceful yet inspiring setting for immersive cultural discovery, meaningful downtime, and restorative wellness.

One Bedroom Pool Villa at Himalayan Hideaway Resort Pokhara, The Centara Collection

As part of The Centara Collection, a curated portfolio of one-of-a-kind hotels defined by individuality and a sense of place, Himalayan Hideaway Resort Pokhara features 42 spacious rooms, suites, and villas, ranging from 75 to 128 square metres. Thoughtfully designed with soothing wooden tones and authentic Nepali touches, accommodations include private gardens or expansive balconies, while all suites and villas feature separate living areas. A diverse mix of Deluxe Garden Terrace rooms, Skylight Suites, One Bedroom Villas, and One Bedroom Pool Villas ensures flexibility for couples, families, and small groups, with extra beds available in every room type.

Himalayan Hideaway Resort Pokhara, The Centara Collection

Guests can unwind and reconnect through a range of wellness-focused facilities, including Cense by SPA Cenvaree, an infrared sauna, yoga sessions, a fully equipped gym, and an outdoor swimming pool overlooking the mountains. The resort also features a rooftop terrace, a cocktail terrace, private fire pit setups, a play-and-chill room, and an intimate meeting room, making it well-suited for off-site meetings, executive retreats, and small social gatherings.

Dining at the resort reflects both local flavour and regional diversity. The Bistro serves international favourites alongside Nepalese cuisine throughout the day, while Chulo, the resort’s refined Pan-Asian restaurant, showcases Nepalese, Indian, Chinese, and Thai influences. Summit, a stylish cocktail and tapas venue, draws inspiration from the surrounding landscape, and the cosy Tea House celebrates local tea culture with carefully sourced brews and light snacks, all set against breathtaking mountain views. In-room dining is also available for guests seeking privacy and comfort.

Curated experiences allow guests to connect deeply with the destination, from guided village walks and cultural encounters to adventure activities such as paragliding, ultralight flights, and trekking to Annapurna base camp.

Himalayan Hideaway Resort Pokhara, The Centara Collection General Manager Prapaijit Thongma said: “The official opening marks an exciting new chapter for Centara and for our team on the ground. This resort has been carefully crafted to reflect the spirit of the Himalayas, combining thoughtful design, warm hospitality, and meaningful experiences rooted in local culture. We are proud to now welcome guests to a place where they can truly reconnect with nature and themselves.”

Centara Reserve & The Centara Collection Corporate Director of Operations and General Manager at Centara Reserve Samui, commented: “We are delighted to officially begin the year with the opening of our debut property in Nepal. Himalayan Hideaway Resort Pokhara, part of The Centara Collection, not only reflects our strategy to grow The Centara Collection brand into exciting new destinations with strong cultural identities and long-term potential but also completes a distinctive portfolio that celebrates individuality and authenticity across diverse locations. This addition brings new colour and character to our brand, immersing guests in the rich spirit of Nepal while reinforcing our commitment to creativity and unique experiences.”

To mark the opening, Centara is introducing ‘Spirit of the Himalayas’, an exclusive offer inviting guests to be among the first to experience this breathtaking mountain hideaway. The offer includes Stay 3, Pay 2, complimentary airport transfers, and exclusive CentaraThe1 member privileges, including an additional 15% savings and triple CentaraThe1 points.

The offer is available for bookings from now until 31st March 2026, for stays between now and 30 April 2026.

For more information or to book, please visit: Himalayan Hideaway Resort Pokhara, The Centara Collection.

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)