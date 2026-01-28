Diamond Princess heightens dining experience

SINGAPORE, 29 January 2026: Princess Cruises’ Diamond Princess has added two speciality dining venues — Makoto Ocean and Princess’s signature, guest‑favourite steakhouse Crown Grill, further elevating the onboard culinary experience.

Reservations are now available for all sailings.

Photo credit: Princess Cruises.

Diamond Princess is currently sailing round-trip from Singapore, offering a range of immersive itineraries throughout the region, visiting destinations including Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam, before returning to Japan on 10 February for a sold-out 14-day cruise where guests can celebrate Valentine’s Day as well as Chinese New Year onboard.

Makoto Ocean

Makoto Ocean, which premiered onboard Sun Princess and Star Princess, brings the refined artistry of Chef Makoto Okuwa’s Edomae-style sushi to Diamond Princess. Located on Deck 7, the venue showcases a premium menu of signature dishes such as truffle salmon, snow crab temaki and toro tartare, paired with handcrafted cocktails inspired by Japanese flavours, including the Genmai Negroni and Kodai No Hana, which blends yuzu juice with traditional Doburoku sake. The restaurant reflects Princess Cruises’ continued commitment to elevated, globally inspired dining at sea.

With popular restaurants in Miami Beach, Washington, D.C., Vail, Sao Paulo, Madrid and Panama City, Chef Okuwa has showcased his skills on Food Network’s Iron Chef America. The prestigious James Beard Foundation has recognised him.

Crown Grill

Also debuting is the award-winning Crown Grill, a longtime Princess guest favourite set in the former Savoy Dining Room on Deck 5. Featuring premium aged beef, chops and fresh seafood, the steakhouse offers an elegant, welcoming atmosphere and attentive service. Crown Grill has consistently been recognised among the “Best Cruise Ship Steakhouses at Sea.”

Both speciality dining venues are priced at US$55 per person and are included with the Princess Premier package.

“With Makoto Ocean and Crown Grill now onboard Diamond Princess, and also recently added onboard sister ship Sapphire Princess, we’re proud to enhance the guest experience as Diamond Princess sails across Asia and as we look ahead to our dual-ship Japan season in 2027,” said Princess Cruises Vice President of Food and Beverage Sami Kohen.

Historic Japan season in 2027

In a historic first for the cruise line, Princess Cruises will offer its most expansive Japan season ever in 2027, featuring Diamond Princess and Sapphire Princess sailing from the Tokyo region throughout the entire season. Marking a major milestone for the brand’s legacy in Asia, the 2027 programme includes 78 departures across 50 unique itineraries, with voyages ranging from seven to 28 days, making it Princess’s most robust Japan deployment to date. The March–December 2027 Japan season is now open for sale.

Sister ships built in Japan

Diamond Princess, at 115,875 tons and accommodating 2,670 guests, is a sister ship to Sapphire Princess, both built in Japan. This important distinction underscores Princess Cruises’ long-standing legacy in the region and deep connection to Asia.

Diamond Princess features the largest onboard Japanese bath complex at 820 sqm, offering guests both outdoor and indoor bathing experiences.

(Source: Princess Cruises)