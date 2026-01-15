DUBAI, 16 January 2026: Emirates, one of the biggest supporters of tennis, has unveiled a stunning new Airbus A380 livery celebrating its enduring commitment to tennis through its sponsorship of all four Grand Slam tournaments.

Emirates sponsors the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, The Championships, Wimbledon and the US Open.

The livery features a mix of tennis-inspired elements, with each Grand Slam logo framed within a tennis-ball emblem and rendered in the tournament’s signature colours. The Australian Open’s summer blue, Roland-Garros’ bold red-clay, Wimbledon’s signature green and purple, and the US Open’s striking yellow and blue combination are all creatively represented in the design.

Aviation enthusiasts and tennis fans can look forward to catching a glimpse of the airline’s latest special Grand Slam livery as it graces the skies to cities like Houston and Sao Paulo, carrying the sport’s core values of sportsmanship, discipline and resilience all over the world.

The livery will remain in Emirates’ fleet for the coming years, with the first flight sporting this unique design having landed in Melbourne, Australia, to mark the start of this year’s first Grand Slam tournament.

A multi-faceted sponsorship portfolio

Emirates’ extensive portfolio of global sports and cultural partnerships connects millions of people through shared passions and world-class experiences. The airline’s tennis portfolio includes some of the most high-profile events on the ATP and WTA Tours, including the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and all four Grand Slams (Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon, and US Open).

Beyond tennis, Emirates’ commitment to connecting fans across the globe through shared sporting moments spans horse racing through the Dubai World Cup and Team Godolphin; golf via the DP World Tour; cricket across all major ICC events and the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires and Lancashire County Cricket Club; sailing with Emirates Team New Zealand, SailGP and Emirates Great Britain Sail GP team; basketball through the NBA, Real Madrid and Beirut Basketball club; cycling with UAE Team Emirates XRG; and Australian Rules Football with Collingwood FC. Emirates’ iconic “fly better” branding appears on the jerseys of leading football clubs, including Arsenal FC, Real Madrid CF, AC Milan, S.L. Benfica, and Olympique Lyonnais. Emirates is also the Platinum Partner of FC Bayern Munich’s first team. Emirates has been the title sponsor of The FA Cup for nearly a decade. In the UAE, the airline supports the Pro League and appears on Al Ain FC’s training kit during the 2025/2026 season.

Learn more about Emirates expansive sponsorship portfolio here

(Source: Emirates)