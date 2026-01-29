AAPA reports 2025 air traffic performance

KUALA LUMPUR, 30 January 2026: Preliminary traffic figures for the full calendar year 2025 released yesterday by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) showed robust growth in both international air passenger and cargo markets, underpinned by resilient economic conditions and healthy travel demand, even as trade and geopolitical uncertainties remained elevated.

For the year, the region’s airlines carried a combined 390.5 million international passengers, a solid 9.4% increase from 2024. Demand, as measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), rose by 11.0%, reflecting relative strength on long-haul routes, while intra-regional traffic remained buoyant, supported by regional economic growth. Continued network expansion drove a 10.2% annual increase in available seat capacity, resulting in a 0.5 percentage point rise in the average international passenger load factor to a record 82.2% in 2025.

Amid a challenging operating environment marked by tariffs on Asian and major global economies, air cargo markets benefited from the rapid adaptation of global supply chains. As a result, Asia Pacific airlines recorded a 5.6% increase in international air cargo demand, as measured in freight tonne kilometres (FTK), in 2025. Continued expansion in belly-hold space contributed to a 6.8% increase in offered freight capacity, leading to a 0.7 percentage point decline in the average international freight load factor to 60.3% for the year.

Commenting on the results, AAPA Director General, Subhas Menon, said: “Asia Pacific carriers saw a year of strong growth in international passenger traffic, supported by robust demand across key markets in the region, including China, India, Japan and Vietnam. This resulted in a 9.4% increase in the number of international passengers carried for the year.”

“In addition, Asia Pacific airlines recorded a 5.6% increase in international air cargo demand in 2025, building on the strong 14.9% growth achieved in 2024. The region’s carriers demonstrated agility in responding to changes in trade policies and market dynamics, while benefiting from continued growth in e-commerce demand and intermediate goods flows from manufacturing hubs across the region.”

Looking ahead, Menon added: “The broader outlook for air travel remains positive in 2026, supported by steady economic growth and continued network expansion. Air cargo demand is also expected to continue growing, but may be weighed down by trade tensions in the global economy.”

“At the same time, Asian airlines continue to face inflationary pressures on operating costs, partly reflecting ongoing supply chain disruptions. Overall, Asia Pacific airlines remain focused on active cost management, investments in digital capabilities, and network adjustments in response to market changes, as they navigate ongoing uncertainties while delivering sustainable, long-term growth.”

