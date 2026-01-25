Agoda monitors surge in Tet travel searches

HO CHI MINH CITY, 23 January 2026: With the Tet national holiday just around the corner, the spirit of reunion and celebration is already building across Vietnam, and travel plans are no exception.

Digital travel platform Agoda has revealed that more Vietnamese travellers are planning to pack their bags for the national Tet holiday this year than for the holiday period last year, with a clear preference for exploring destinations within the country.

Based on searches made by travellers in Vietnam between October and November 2025 for check-ins between 14 and 22 February 2026, Agoda observed that overall Tet travel interest for both domestic and international travel increased compared to last year’s Tet travel period. Most of this growth is driven by domestic travel, which rose by 22%, while interest in outbound trips also increased, though more modestly, by 7%.

This trend reflects findings from Agoda’s 2026 Travel Outlook Report, which shows that 50% of Vietnamese respondents plan to travel domestically in 2026. With nine consecutive days off during Tet – and a cultural tendency to add some annual leave to the period and extend the break – the holiday offers the ideal opportunity for Vietnamese families to reconnect, relax, and explore destinations across the country without the complexities of international travel.

According to Agoda, Da Lat remains the top domestic destination for Tet 2026, with searches up 44% thanks to its cool climate and festive atmosphere. Phu Quoc has overtaken Nha Trang to secure second place with a 41% increase, appealing to travellers seeking sun, beaches, and family-friendly resorts. Nha Trang and Da Nang remain strong contenders, ranking third and fourth, respectively, known for their coastal charm and diverse activities. Vung Tau rounds out the top five with a 31% increase, remaining a convenient short getaway for Ho Chi Minh City residents.

Bangkok remains the most favoured international destination for Vietnamese travellers during the upcoming Tet holiday. Singapore rises to second place this year, with a 25% increase in travel interest, replacing Tokyo, which now sits in third place. Meanwhile, Hong Kong makes a notable appearance in fourth place, recording a 46% increase in Tet travel interest. Bali completes the top five, maintaining its reputation as a relaxing and culturally rich holiday spot.

Agoda Vietnam Country Director Vu Ngoc Lam said: “Tet is one of the most meaningful times of the year for Vietnamese travellers. With an especially long break this year, it becomes the perfect moment for families and friends to begin new journeys – whether exploring the beauty of Vietnam or venturing abroad. Agoda is delighted to support this spirit of travel by offering a seamless platform and a wide range of accommodation, flight, and activity options, helping travellers enjoy a smooth and memorable Tet holiday.”

(Source: Agoda)