AirBorneo selects Sabre for strong technology foundation

SINGAPORE, 15 January 2026: Sabre Corporation, a global travel technology company, inked a new long-term agreement with start-up airline AirBorneo.

The newly established airline began operations in early January 2026 and has chosen Sabre to underpin its planning and pricing strategy from day one.

Photo credit: Sabre.

Airborneo is owned by the government of the Malaysian state of Sarawak and aims to support regional connectivity to the diverse tourism attractions and destinations across Borneo.

AirBorneo will adopt:

Sabre’s Network Planning & Optimisation (NPO) suite to automate and manage flight schedules, codeshare agreements, and route profitability.

Sabre Mosaic Revenue Optimiser to support pricing strategies by dynamically adjusting seat availability and fare conditions in response to market demand and business objectives.

Sabre Market Intelligence & Global Demand Data to gain critical insights and competitive benchmarks to fuel network and revenue growth.

“AirBorneo is committed to building a modern, competitive airline that enhances connectivity in Sarawak and the wider region,” said AirBorneo Holdings CEO Megat Ardian Wira Mohd Aminuddin. “By partnering with Sabre even before our first flight took off, we are ensuring that our pricing, planning, and revenue management capabilities are built on a robust, data-driven foundation. This will enable us to serve our first – and future – passengers effectively, make smarter business decisions, and set the stage for sustainable growth.”

About AirBorneo

On 12 February 2025, the Sarawak Government entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), formalising the acquisition of MASwings Sdn Bhd (“MASwings”). AirBorneo’s takeover of MASwings took place at the end of December 2025.

(Source: Sabre)