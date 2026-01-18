TG deploys first A321 on BKK-SIN route

BANGKOK 19 January 2026: Thai Airways International celebrated the arrival of its first Airbus A321neo, which is part of THAI’s fleet modernisation plan to support operations on short and medium-haul routes.

The airline hosted the launch event at the THAI Technical Hangar at Suvarnabhumi Airport, led by the airline’s CEO, Chai Eamsiri, THAI’s management, and business partners.

Photo credit: THAI. First A321 arrives in Bangkok.

The Airbus A321neo features advanced aviation technologies, offering enhanced fuel efficiency, reduced carbon dioxide emissions, and lower noise levels compared with previous-generation aircraft.

The aircraft’s cabin offers 16 business-class seats and 159 economy-class seats in a 3-3 configuration. Its first Airbus A321neo will make its maiden commercial flight on 22 January, operating the following routes until 28 March 2026.

• TG413 Bangkok – Singapore Departure 1130 – 1450 (inaugural flight 22 January).

• TG414 Singapore – Bangkok 1555 – 1715.

• TG221 Bangkok – Phuket 1830 – 2000.

• TG222 Phuket – Bangkok 2040 – 2215.

• TG331 Bangkok – Delhi 2325 – 0220 (23 January).

• TG332 Delhi – Bangkok 0330 – 0900.

(Source: THAI)