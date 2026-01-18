TG deploys first A321 on BKK-SIN route

BANGKOK 19 January 2026: Thai Airways International celebrated the arrival of its first Airbus A321neo, which is part of THAI’s fleet modernisation plan to support operations on short and medium-haul routes.
The airline hosted the launch event at the THAI Technical Hangar at Suvarnabhumi Airport, led by the airline’s CEO, Chai Eamsiri, THAI’s management, and business partners.
The Airbus A321neo features advanced aviation technologies, offering enhanced fuel efficiency, reduced carbon dioxide emissions, and lower noise levels compared with previous-generation aircraft.
The aircraft’s cabin offers 16 business-class seats and 159 economy-class seats in a 3-3 configuration. Its first Airbus A321neo will make its maiden commercial flight on 22 January, operating the following routes until 28 March 2026.
• TG413 Bangkok – Singapore Departure 1130 – 1450 (inaugural flight 22 January).
• TG414 Singapore – Bangkok 1555 – 1715.
• TG221 Bangkok – Phuket 1830 – 2000.
• TG222 Phuket – Bangkok 2040 – 2215.
• TG331 Bangkok – Delhi 2325 – 0220 (23 January).
• TG332 Delhi – Bangkok 0330 – 0900.
(Source: THAI)