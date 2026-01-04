Atlas Ocean Voyages launches Explorer Choices

SINGAPORE, 5 January 2026: Atlas Ocean Voyages unveils a new Enhanced Explorer’s Choice offer, allowing guests to enjoy double the amenities on a limited selection of 2026 voyages.

Available for bookings made through 31 March, the promotion allows guests on select itineraries, regardless of stateroom category, to choose two complimentary amenities from a curated menu of premium enhancements.

Photo credit: Atlas Ocean Voyages.

In addition, Atlas Ocean Voyages announces the return of its standard Explorer’s Choice promotion across all remaining 2026 and 2027 voyages. Under the standard offer, guests reserving a stateroom may select one complimentary amenity, while guests booking a suite may select up to two.

Both the enhanced and standard Explorer’s Choice offers may be combined with bonus savings of up to 40% on select voyages, delivering exceptional value across Atlas Ocean Voyages’ Polar, Epicurean, and Cultural Expeditions.

Explorer’s Choice amenities’ options include air credits for guests arranging their own flights, pre-expedition hotel stays or land programmes, and unlimited Wi-Fi. Featured sailings:

Epicurean Expedition 2 April 2026

Sailing round-trip from Tenerife, this Epicurean Expedition highlights a Table Journey dining experience in Casablanca, combining gourmet cuisine with guided cultural exploration.

Cultural Expedition 11 May, 2026

This Northern Europe Cultural Expedition sailing from London to Tromsø features cultural exploration.

Polar Expedition 18 June, 2026

Sailing from Longyearbyen to Oslo, this Arctic Polar Expedition is led by Atlas’s experienced Polar Expedition Team. It includes Zodiac landings, expedition shore excursions, and scenic cruising throughout the High Arctic.

Polar Expedition 19 July 19, 2026

Sailing from Oslo to Longyearbyen, this Polar Expedition features Atlas’s signature expedition experiences, including Zodiac operations and guided shore landings, with scenic exploration in ports such as Skagen, Denmark, and Måløy, Norway.

Epicurean Expedition 20 July, 2026

Sailing from Piraeus (Athens) to Civitavecchia (Rome), this Epicurean Expedition blends regional Mediterranean cuisine with immersive cultural discovery.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the yacht expedition brand of Mystic Invest Holding, with expedition yachts featuring fewer than 100 suites. World Navigator was launched in 2021, World Traveller in 2022, and World Voyager joined the fleet in 2023.

(Source: Atlas Ocean Voyages)