LANGKAWI, 5 January 2026: As Malaysia enters the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign year, Langkawi marked the occasion with the official launch of the Langkawi Calendar of Events 2026 at Dataran Lang, Kuah, alongside the destination’s New Year Countdown Celebration.

Organised by the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA), the launch reflects the island’s readiness to welcome a new chapter of travel growth.

The event was officiated by Datuk Seri Iskandar Bin Datuk Haji Mohd Kaus, Chief Executive Officer of LADA, and witnessed by invited dignitaries, including representatives from the federal and state levels, Members of Parliament, State Assemblymen, district administration, and local authorities.

The Langkawi Calendar of Events 2026 presents a year-long programme of 151 cultural, community, sporting and visitor-focused experiences curated to sustain momentum throughout the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign year.

Designed with both travellers and the tourism industry in mind, the calendar supports consistent visitor flows, encourages longer stays, and creates opportunities for local operators to participate meaningfully in the island’s tourism ecosystem.

“The Calendar of Events 2026 reflects our focus on quality, continuity and readiness as we enter Visit Malaysia 2026. Langkawi is well-positioned to offer experiences that are welcoming, well-curated and grounded in the island’s character,” said Datuk Seri Iskandar Bin Datuk Haji Mohd Kaus.

The evening programme culminated in a New Year 2026 countdown at Dataran Lang, featuring live performances and fireworks — a moment that marked the start of a new tourism year for Langkawi.

New Year’s welcome at all entry points

Carrying the spirit of the celebrations into the first day of the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign year, Langkawi extended a coordinated New Year Visitor Welcome across its primary entry points on 1 January 2026, from 1000to 2400.

Visitors arriving via Langkawi International Airport, Kuah Jetty and the RORO Terminal were greeted with flower garlands and welcome goodie bags, offering a warm first impression that reflects Langkawi’s long-standing culture of hospitality.

For more information on upcoming events, visit naturallylangkawi.my.

(Source: Your Stories — Langkawi Development Authority)