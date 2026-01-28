Sabah seeks more cruises in 2026

KOTA KINABALU, 29 January 2026: Sabah has strong potential to further develop as a cruise tourism destination, amid growing interest from international cruise operators.

This was conveyed to the Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister and Sabah Tourism Board (STB) Chairman, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, during a meeting with cruise industry players.

Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister and Sabah Tourism Board chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai with SATS-Creuers Cruise Services chief executive officer Gregory Tan (centre) and Marella Cruises head of marine and operations Joel Christopher Hipple (left).

The meeting followed a site visit by cruise players, including representatives from SATS-Creuers Cruise Services, Singapore Tourism Board, and international cruise liners, to explore tourism offerings in the state capital.

SATS-Creuers Cruise Services chief executive officer Gregory Tan said cruise operators are constantly seeking suitable day-excursion attractions for passengers, noting that Mari-Mari Cultural Village and Kinabalu Park remain a popular option among cruise visitors.

“Cruise ships typically arrive early in the morning and depart by sunset. As such, it is important to have a wider range of accessible attractions in the city and suburbs to enhance the overall passenger experience,” he said.

Marella Cruises head of marine and operations, Joel Christopher Hipple, said Sabah has the potential to attract more cruise ships, noting that port infrastructure, particularly berth depth, is an important consideration.

Kota Kinabalu Port has a depth of approximately nine metres, while Sandakan Port is about seven metres deep, with some waterways hindered by sandbanks, he explained. Sandakan was highlighted as a strong nature-based destination, offering readily accessible attractions for cruise passengers.

Joniston added: “Collaboration between STB and cruise industry players can be further strengthened to better how we can jointly promote cruise tourism and Sabah in general, especially for short-stay and day visitors, by leveraging cruise ship arrivals”.

He was also briefed on Suria Capital Holdings’ efforts to bring more cruise ships to Sabah, with 25 cruise ship calls confirmed this year, bringing in close to 30,000 passengers.

In 2025, Sabah recorded 23 cruise ship calls with 24,634 passengers, comprising 19 ships calling at Kota Kinabalu Port and four at Sandakan Port – nearly double compared with 2024, which saw 14 ships and 16,727 passengers. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Sabah recorded 30 cruise ship calls in 2019, with 36,183 passengers.

(Source: Sabah Tourism Board)