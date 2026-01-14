Sydney hotels hit high note on New Year’s Eve

SINGAPORE, 15 January 2026: Highlighted by New Year’s Eve, Sydney’s hotel industry posted a record-high monthly average daily rate (ADR), according to preliminary December data from CoStar, a provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets.

December 2025 (year-over-year % change):

Occupancy: 81.3% (+3.2%)

ADR: AUD349.06 (+11.1%)

RevPAR: AUD283.68 (+14.7%)

In addition to the ADR record, RevPAR was the highest for any December in the market.

On the final night of the year, occupancy reached 95.4%, and ADR and RevPAR climbed to AUD1,009.10 and AUD962.95, respectively. Those were the highest ADR and RevPAR figures on record in the market, and the first time ADR surpassed AUD 1,000.

The month’s second-highest occupancy (93.3%) was seen on the night of Jimmy Barnes’ performance at the Sydney Opera House–Wednesday, 10 December. The same night pushed the market’s ADR and RevPAR to AUD326.09 and AUD306.11, respectively.

Sydney also hosted two Lady Gaga concerts as part of her “The MAYHEM Ball” tour on 12 to 13 December, which pushed occupancy to 89.4% on the first night. ADR and RevPAR peaked on the night of the second concert, at AUD379.65 and AUD333.57, respectively. Overall, Sydney’s occupancy levels remained above the 70% mark in all but five days during the month.

For more information about the company and its services, visit www.costargroup.com.

(Source: CoStar)