Vietjet founder named Labour Hero

SINGAPORE, 5 January 2026: Dr Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Chairwoman of Vietjet, has been awarded the title of Labour Hero, one of Vietnam’s highest state honours, recognising her sustained contributions to national development and regional economic integration.

Over more than three decades, she has played a significant role in shaping Vietnam’s modern economic landscape across aviation, finance, investment, and technology. Her leadership has been marked by a consistent focus on disciplined growth, technology adoption, and governance frameworks aligned with long-term national and regional interests.

Vietnam’s President Luong Cuong awards Hero of Labour title to Vietjet Chairwoman Dr Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao.

As the founder and leader of Vietjet, Vietnam’s first private airline, she has helped expand access to air travel while strengthening the country’s connectivity to major business and tourism hubs across Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, Australia, and beyond. Vietjet has carried hundreds of millions of passengers, enabled millions of first-time flyers, and supported cross-border trade, investment, and cultural exchanges within the ASEAN region and beyond.

In Singapore, Vietjet’s continued expansion has reinforced air links between Vietnam and one of Southeast Asia’s most important financial and commercial centres, supporting growing demand for business travel, tourism, and supply-chain mobility between the two markets.

Beyond aviation, Dr Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao has been closely involved in addressing complex infrastructure and system-level challenges through technology-driven solutions. These include digital transformation initiatives in aviation operations, the adoption of biometric technologies to improve passenger processing efficiency, the rapid deployment of technology platforms during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the stabilisation of the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange’s trading system at a critical moment for market confidence.

(Source: Vietjet)