Cathay declares strong 2025 passenger traffic

HONG KONG, 29 January 2026: The Cathay Group releases traffic figures for December 2025, achieving a new passenger milestone during the year-end travel peak, Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau reported last week.

“December marks the traditional peak season for our travel business. Driven by strong demand, the group’s passenger airlines, Cathay Pacific and HK Express, together carried more than 125,000 passengers on 27 December 2025, the highest single-day total in our history.

Photo credit: Cathay Group.

“In 2025, Cathay Pacific and HK Express carried a combined total of more than 36 million passengers, representing a 27% year-on-year increase. This was supported by a significant expansion in passenger capacity, with Available Seat Kilometres (ASKs) growing by over 25% compared with 2024. Meanwhile, Cathay Cargo handled over 1.6 million tonnes of cargo in 2025, up more than 9% from 2024.

” Stepping into 2026, we are excited to launch a series of events and initiatives as we welcome Cathay’s 80th anniversary. As we mark this milestone, we remain committed to elevating our customer experience and reinforcing Hong Kong’s status as a leading international aviation hub, guided by our new vision of becoming our customers’ most loved service brand.”

Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific carried 22% more passengers in December 2025 compared with December 2024, while Available Seat Kilometres (ASKs) increased by 23%. In the full year of 2025, the number of passengers carried increased by 27% compared with the same period in 2024.

In early December, the airline saw robust inbound traffic to Hong Kong from visitors to friends and relatives, as well as students returning from North America, Oceania, and the UK. This was followed by increased inbound traffic to Hong Kong from Northeast Asia, Thailand and India over the year-end holiday period.

Lau explained: “In terms of outbound traffic, we saw a surge in leisure travel demand during the holiday peak, notably to Northeast and Southeast Asia. The Chinese Mainland also emerged as a key destination, with travellers from Hong Kong exploring a wide variety of cities across our network.

“Bookings for the Lunar New Year are accelerating as customers begin making travel plans following the year-end holidays. Beyond February, we will focus on capturing demand from major events in Hong Kong and around the region until the next leisure peak at Easter.

“In addition, we are pleased to have recently been named among the world’s top two safest full-service airlines for 2026 by Airline Ratings, underscoring our unwavering commitment to safety excellence.”

Cathay Cargo

Cathay Cargo carried 6% more cargo in December 2025 than in December 2024, while Available Freight Tonne Kilometres (AFTKs) increased by 8%. In the full year of 2025, the total tonnage increased by over 9% compared with the same period in 2024.

Tonnage remained strong in December, despite a 3% decrease from the previous month as the festive season approached. Demand for our Cathay Fresh solution was strong, with the Air-Land Fresh Lane facilitating movements of seasonal produce from the Americas into the wider Greater Bay Area.

HK Express

HK Express carried more than 780,000 passengers in December 2025, an increase of 24% year on year, while Available Seat Kilometres (ASKs) grew by 19%. In the full year of 2025, the number of passengers carried increased by 30% compared with the same period in 2024.

Lau said: “Buoyed by strong travel demand during the festive season, HK Express carried more passengers and achieved a higher load factor in December 2025 compared with December 2024. Looking ahead, HK Express is expected to maintain year-on-year passenger growth as it continues to expand its network.”

(Source: Cathay Group)