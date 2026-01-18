Air Cambodia rolls out rebrand

PHNOM PENH, 19 January 2026: Air Cambodia launched its new corporate identity last week, marking its first brand transformation since 2009, when the airline entered the Cambodian aviation segment as the national airline.

The new logo is rooted in Khmer culture, inspired by the Giant Ibis (known in Khmer as Tror Yorng), Cambodia’s national bird.

In a statement announcing the new aircraft livery on 15 January, the airline said the “brandmark features a bird’s beak pointing upward at a 45-degree angle, symbolising the airline’s upward trajectory. It combines 18 feathers with the sleek shape of aircraft engine fan blades, representing long-distance endurance and strong power.

“As we transition to this new identity, Air Cambodia is also expanding its fleet. We have recently added three ATR72-600 aircraft and confirmed the purchase of 20 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 20 COMAC C909 aircraft. Following three consecutive years of profit since 2023, we are ready to soar higher than ever,” the statement concluded.

(Source: Air Cambodia)