AI and SQ pursue a deeper partnership

MUMBAI, 19 January 2026: Air India and Singapore Airlines have signed a commercial cooperation framework agreement, which will pave the way for the two airlines to deepen their long-standing partnership through definitive joint business agreements.

The agreement was signed in Mumbai on 16 January 2026 by Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson, and SIA Chief Executive Officer, Goh Choon Phong.

Photo credit: Air India. Air India CEO and MD, Campbell Wilson, and SIA CEO, Goh Choon Phong, at the signing event.

Subject to regulatory approvals and the signing of definitive joint business agreements, the airlines aim to expand and enhance the product and service offerings, enabling seamless connections and more route options, and allowing customers to book flights across both airlines under a single unified journey.

This partnership also envisages closer coordination of flight schedules between Air India and SIA to improve customer convenience.

It could also expand to include greater cross-participation in the airlines’ corporate travel programmes to improve offerings to business travellers. The airlines will explore plans to progressively enhance privileges beyond the current Star Alliance benefits for members of Air India’s Maharaja Club and SIA’s KrisFlyer frequent flyer programmes.

Air India and SIA also plan to explore opportunities to broaden their cooperation in select markets beyond Singapore and India, subject to regulatory approvals. This would meet the growing demand for global connectivity, support traffic flow through both carriers’ hubs, and strengthen the air travel markets of both India and Singapore.

Today, the airlines codeshare on 61 destinations in 20 countries and territories. This follows the October 2024 expansion of their codeshare partnership, which added 51 international and domestic destinations across both networks.

Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Campbell Wilson said: “Air India remains committed to expanding its global footprint, both by adding new aircraft to our own fleet and by forging stronger commercial partnerships, especially with our fellow Star Alliance member carriers. We are pleased to take our long-term relationship with Singapore Airlines to the next level through this new commercial cooperation understanding, which establishes a clear and structured platform for both airlines to explore and define future areas of closer collaboration.”

Singapore Airlines Chief Executive Officer Goh Choon Phong added: “It is a strategic, win-win collaboration that will strengthen connectivity between Singapore and India, support the growth of air travel and tourism in both countries, and deepen their long-standing business and people-to-people ties.”

(Source: Air India)