Marriott expands Tribute brand in Bali

BALI, 19 January 2026: Tribute Portfolio, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio, announces the opening of Hiliwatu, Bali Ubud, a Tribute Portfolio Resort.

Situated in the hillside village of Bresela, the resort spans 26,000 sqm of lush landscape and features 24 suite rooms, 12 one-bedroom villas, one three-bedroom villa, and one four-bedroom villa.

Hiliwatu invites guests to rediscover Bali from a fresh vantage point. A heliport offering 360-degree views of Ubud’s undulating landscape redefines arrival, while curated artworks from emerging Balinese artists infuse each space with storytelling. Hiliwatu has named Yudi Hendarsyah as its General Manager.

Commitment to Community

Hiliwatu fosters meaningful engagement with the local community. Guests can participate in curated cultural experiences, from traditional craft workshops to guided visits to partner villages, gaining insight into Balinese rituals and sustainable agriculture.

The resort also champions sustainable practices, integrating eco-conscious design, water and energy management, and locally sourced materials throughout the property. Dining experiences prioritise farm-to-table principles, support neighbouring farms, and preserve Ubud’s agricultural heritage. Hiliwatu’s wellness programs further emphasise the harmony between human wellbeing and environmental stewardship, ensuring that every stay nurtures the body and the planet.

Hiliwatu, Bali Ubud, a Tribute Portfolio Resort, participates in Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program. Members can earn and redeem points for stays, experiences, and more across Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of brands.

(Source: Marriott)