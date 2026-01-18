Airlines boost Singapore-China flights

SINGAPORE, 19 January 2026: Preparing for an anticipated spike in travel demand during the Lunar New Year holiday season, six airlines serving Changi Airport will offer over 600 supplementary flights to around 15 Chinese cities. This is more than double the number of supplementary flights operated during the same period in 2025.

Between 1 February and 8 March 2026, travellers will have more choices for visiting a variety of destinations, ranging from popular cities such as Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Chongqing to secondary cities like Changsha, Ningbo, and Wenzhou.

Photo credit: Changi Airport Group.

Singapore is currently linked to 37 cities in China, and the country is one of the top holiday destinations for Singapore travellers. With mutual visa-free arrangements, the Lunar New Year season continues to see strong travel demand between the two countries. The additional flights will provide travellers from both countries with more holiday travel options.

Expanded connectivity to 15 Chinese cities

The additional flights are offered by six airlines: Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Loong Air, Spring Airlines and Xiamen Airlines.

Among them, Air China, China Eastern and Xiamen Airlines will each operate more than 140 additional flights. Together, the flights will serve 15 cities across China — Changsha, Chengdu, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Hefei, Nanchang, Nanjing, Ningbo, Shanghai, Wenzhou, Wuhan, Xi’an, Xiamen, Zhengzhou.

It will be the first time that airlines are operating supplementary flights during the peak holiday season to Nanchang, Ningbo, Wenzhou, Wuhan, and Zhengzhou.

Changi Airport Group Executive Vice President for Air Hub and Cargo Development Lim Ching Kiat said: “The doubling of flight capacity between China and Singapore this Lunar New Year reflects the strong travel demand we continue to see between China and Singapore, as well as the close partnerships we have built with our airline partners. The extended services, including to several cities receiving supplementary flights for the first time, will further strengthen Singapore’s position as a key gateway to China.”

(Source: Changi Airport Group)