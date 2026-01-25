Atlas Ocean Cruises builds a sailing yacht

SINGAPORE, 26 January 2026: Atlas Ocean Voyages announced last week that it is building its first-ever luxury expedition sailing yacht, a next-generation newbuild platform that represents a significant milestone in the company’s continued evolution and growth within the luxury expedition cruise industry.

The new Atlas-class vessel is an eco-friendly exploration yacht with hybrid propulsion and solid sails, representing a natural evolution of Atlas Ocean Voyages’ World-class expedition fleet.

Photo credit: Atlas Ocean Cruises.

Atlas Adventurer is purpose-built for global exploration, seamlessly balancing advanced technology with elevated comfort. The yacht features advanced marine systems and is equipped with three carbon masts and solid sails. When conditions at sea and with the wind permit, these elements will enhance operational efficiency and enable zero-emission cruising, allowing for a silent presence on the water. This reinforces Atlas’s commitment to environmentally conscious modern global exploration.

Engineered for worldwide discovery, Atlas Adventurer is a 26,000-gross-ton luxury expedition sailing yacht measuring 690 feet in length. The yacht is equipped with dual-fuel engines and electric-hybrid propulsion, featuring an extensive 9-megawatt marine battery system that enables high speeds even in light wind conditions, enhancing the sailing experience with virtually silent operation.

Atlas Adventurer is equipped with zero-speed fin stabilisers, two vertical fin stabilisers, a reinforced hull, and Ice Class 1B (Polar Category C) capability. This design allows it to navigate a wide range of global destinations with confidence, efficiency, and refined performance.

“This new Atlas-class sailing yacht represents the next step in our growth,” said Atlas Ocean Voyages President & CEO James Rodriguez.

“It allows us to expand our destination footprint into regions our guests have been asking us for, while further solidifying Atlas’ position within the luxury expedition cruise category. As our brand continues to evolve, this vessel is a powerful expression of where we are headed: thoughtful growth, intentional design, and deeper global exploration.”

Accommodating up to 400 guests, supported by a crew of 275, the Atlas-class sailing yacht will introduce a significantly expanded onboard experience, including all-suite accommodations across every category, increased space and amenities, and a broader range of dining, wellness, and social offerings, while maintaining the boutique hospitality that defines Atlas Ocean Voyages.

The vessel will include seven dining venues, featuring speciality restaurants and a new culinary studio for hands-on learning and destination-inspired programming. It will also have five lounges, a cocktail bar, social spaces, and two outdoor bars. Additionally, there will be an expanded fitness and wellness centre, a swimming pool, and purpose-built expedition capabilities, including Zodiacs, luxury motorboats, and a marina platform with an ocean pool for water-based exploration.

Beginning in late 2028, Atlas Adventurer will explore destinations across Asia, including Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines, and Africa, including Seychelles, Madagascar, Tanzania, Kenya, Mozambique and South Africa, further extending the line’s global reach while continuing to redefine luxury expedition cruising to remote destinations around the world.

Atlas Ocean Voyages has also opened Early Access Priority reservations, inviting guests to secure their place on an inaugural season voyage with a USD2,000 deposit, register their interest, and be among the first to receive updates on the yacht’s design, onboard experiences, destinations, culinary offerings, and service as details are unveiled.

(Source: Atlas Ocean Voyages)