Discova names head of educational travel

SINGAPORE, 30 January 2026: Discova has appointed Michaela Connor as General Manager of Discova Educational Travel, a division of the global destination management company headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, with country offices across Asia.

Connor has already been working closely with the team since mid-January as she prepares to step into the role, with a clear focus on what schools, universities, and agent partners need most: strong safeguarding, thoughtful programme design, and trusted, consistent delivery on the ground.

Photo credit: Discova. Michaela Connor.

She brings broad experience across travel leadership and risk-led practice, with a track record of strengthening standards, building capable teams, and setting clear expectations. That perspective is critical in educational travel, where duty of care and responsible practice are non-negotiable.

As general manager, she will lead DET to its next phase of growth, supporting partners with programmes that are academically purposeful, delivered safely, and built with local expertise.

Meanwhile, Discova Education Travel has appointed Raymond Wong as head of programme operations. Tricia Loh took on the assignment of Singapore Country Manager for Discova earlier this month. She has been leading the Malaysia team since last year, and will also start overseeing Discova’s business in Singapore.

Discova is a global destination management company, owned by the Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG).

(Source: Discova)