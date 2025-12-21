Yachties head for Thailand International Boat Show

BANGKOK, 22 December 2025: Phuket opens its 2026 events calendar on a positive note by hosting the Thailand International Boat Show from 15 to 18 January 2026 at the Phuket Yacht Haven Marina.

Held at the height of the Andaman coast’s peak tourism season, the event highlights the growing role of marine and coastal tourism in Thailand’s visitor economy. It brings together the boating, luxury lifestyle, travel, and property sectors, attracting high-spending visitors, long-stay travellers, and second-home owners to Thailand.

Boat show venue: Phuket Yacht Haven Marina.

“Marine and coastal tourism are no longer niche segments; they are becoming core drivers of visitor spending across Thailand’s coastal destinations,” said the Thailand International Boat Show’s organiser, JAND Events CEO David Hayes. “For the 2026 show, on-land exhibition space is close to full, many leading in-water brands have returned from last year, and the superyacht presence reflects continued confidence in Thailand as a base for high-value tourism and marine activity.”

Demand for water-based activities — including yacht chartering, island-hopping, watersports and luxury coastal living — continues to grow, particularly during the January high season when international visitors, regional travellers and second-home owners are most active in Phuket.

Reflecting its role within Thailand’s tourism and marine ecosystem, the event is supported by key government and provincial authorities, including the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Tourism Authority of Thailand, and Phuket Province, reinforcing its position as a nationally recognised platform for marine tourism and related industries.

The 2026 edition will feature a diverse lineup of marine exhibitors, highlighting Thailand’s growing appeal to both global yacht brands and regional buyers. Leading yacht names, including Beneteau, Prestige Yachts, Sunreef Yachts, Gulf Craft and Excess, will be showcased alongside multihulls from Fountaine Pajot, Leopard Catamarans, Lagoon and Max Cruise Marine. A key highlight for the Thai market is the Asian Premiere of the Aquila 42 Coupe, presented by Primus Marine, offering visitors an exclusive first look at the model.

Phuket has become one of the region’s preferred destinations for superyachts, driven by its cruising grounds, marina infrastructure and appeal to high-net-worth travellers. Reflecting this, the 40-metre SeaBear, formerly owned by golf legend Jack Nicklaus, will anchor the Superyacht Lounge at the Thailand International Boat Show, presented by Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous. Its presence at the show reinforces Phuket’s growing role as a base for large yachts and a hub for luxury marine tourism in Thailand.

Beyond boating, the Thailand International Boat Show reflects the broader luxury lifestyle ecosystem connected to marine tourism. Real estate developers such as Redwood Luxury Development, ABOV Patong, and Reignwood Park, alongside premium lifestyle brands, will participate, underscoring continued interest in Phuket as a second-home destination where visitors combine property ownership with marine activities, dining, and leisure experiences.

The programme is complemented by the one-day Thailand Yachting Conference, taking place on 14 January 2026 at The Slate, Nai Yang Beach, where industry leaders, marina operators and policymakers will discuss the future of boating, marine tourism and related economic opportunities in Thailand.

The fourth Thailand International Boat Show will take place from 15 to 18 January 2026 at Phuket Yacht Haven Marina, with the Thailand Yachting Conference convening on 14 January 2026 at The Slate, Nai Yang Beach.

For more information, visit www.thailandinternationalboatshow.com.

(Source: Thailand International Boat Show)