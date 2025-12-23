BANGKOK, 23 December 2025: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, proudly announces the upcoming opening of its first property in Nepal, Himalayan Hideaway Resort Pokhara, The Centara Collection, set to welcome guests from January 2026.

Perched atop tranquil Kaskikot, just a 35-minute road trip from Pokhara, this secluded sanctuary combines modern comforts with authentic Nepali charm, offering breathtaking views of the Fishtail Mountain massif and an immersive experience in one of the world’s most remarkable regions.

Centara Hotels & Resorts. Himalayan Hideaway Resort Pokhara.

Part of The Centara Collection, a curated portfolio of distinctive, one-of-a-kind hotels, Himalayan Hideaway Resort Pokhara invites travellers to discover serenity in the Himalayas. The resort features 42 spacious rooms, suites, and villas, each designed with warm wooden accents, private gardens or expansive balconies, and the flexibility to accommodate couples, families, and groups.

Guests can enjoy a wide range of experiences — from yoga and spa rituals at Cense by SPA Cenvaree to guided village walks along the Sarangkot Loop Trail, Annapurna Base Camp treks, paragliding, and ultralight flights over the mountains — immersing themselves in the culture, adventure, and heritage of the Annapurna region. Facilities at launch include an all-day dining restaurant, bar and lounge, outdoor swimming pool, library, and rooftop terrace, a speciality Pan-Asian restaurant, an intimate tea house, and meeting venues.

Himalayan Hideaway Resort Pokhara, The Centara Collection General Manager Prapaijit Thongma commented: “We are thrilled to bring Centara’s signature Thai-inspired hospitality to Nepal for the first time. With our secluded setting, breathtaking panoramic mountain views, and the deep cultural significance of the Annapurna region, we are ready to welcome travellers from around the world to experience this extraordinary retreat of discovery, wellbeing, and connection.”

To celebrate the upcoming opening, Centara Hotels & Resorts presents ‘Spirit of the Himalayas’, an exclusive launch offer inviting guests to be among the first to experience Himalayan Hideaway Resort Pokhara, The Centara Collection. Available from now until 31 March 2026 for stays between 1 January and 30 April 2026, the offer includes Stay Three Pay Two, complimentary airport transfers, and special benefits for CentaraThe1 members, including an additional 15% savings and triple points.

To learn more about Himalayan Hideaway Resort Pokhara, The Centara Collection, and to book this exclusive opening offer, visit

https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/the-centara-collection/amn

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)