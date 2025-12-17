Trip.com Group reveals 2026 travel trends

SINGAPORE, 18 December 2025: Trip.com Group has released its top global travel trends for 2026, spotlighting leading destinations, standout attractions and events, and the evolving motivations influencing travellers worldwide.

Photo credit: Trip.com. Who travelled the most in 2025?

Leading destinations: Japan, South Korea and Thailand

Based on Trip.com Group’s 2026 booking data, Japan is set to dominate as a top destination next year, consistently ranking among the top three outbound destinations booked by travellers worldwide, including those from Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. Its two major cities – Tokyo and Osaka – are expected to see high global tourist demand and are likely to make the top 10 list of cities international travellers plan to visit next year.

Other popular destinations set to feature in 2026 travel itineraries include China, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and Vietnam.

Millennials, aged 29 to 44, will be the largest group of travellers next year, accounting for almost half of booking volume, followed by Gen Z, aged 15 to 28.

Rising in popularity: China and Türkiye

In recent years, China has emerged as a travel favourite with its broad appeal, rich cultural heritage and range of unique experiences. Trip.com’s latest booking data shows that China is projected to be one of the fastest-growing and leading travel destinations among Southeast Asian (SEA) travellers in 2026, with triple-digit year-on-year growth expected in flight bookings across several SEA markets. In particular, travellers from Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand are on track to become China’s top source markets next year.

While major Chinese cities like Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Chengdu are expected to be the most popular among SEA travellers, cities such as Beijing, Harbin, Chongqing, Shenzhen, and Xi’an are also likely to see greater appeal, with flight bookings from SEA projected to surge year-on-year.

This trend is expected to be similar in Europe, as more people look to explore beyond the region. Destinations in Asia, such as China, Japan, Thailand, and Türkiye, are expected to be among the top holiday choices for European tourists next year.

Notably, travellers from the UK are set to rank among the top 10 source markets heading to China in 2026, while Thailand and Türkiye are on track to become the top two outbound destinations for German travellers.

Entertainment boom: Theme parks, shows and concerts

Across Asia, iconic theme parks such as Shanghai Disneyland Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Universal Studios Japan will continue to drive tourism and rank among the top attractions on travellers’ 2026 itineraries.

Fan-driven attractions, such as Harry Potter studio tours and K-pop concerts featuring Seventeen and Taemin, are expected to be in high demand among international travellers, especially those from South Korea. Experiences based on well-loved global franchises, such as Jurassic World: The Experience in Thailand and the EVANGELION Anniversary Exhibition in Tokyo, are also set to be among the top attractions travellers plan to visit next year.

In addition, travellers will seek more entertainment-led experiences abroad, such as immersive shows and performances. Globally recognised productions such as Aladdin the Musical, Broadway shows (New York), The Sphere (Las Vegas) and The House of Dancing Water (Macau) are likely to be popular among international travellers.

Attraction Trends: Nature, culture and alternative journeys

Nature and adventure tourism is a trend that will emerge among travellers from SEA and Germany, with interest in destinations such as New Zealand and China set to increase. Scenic spots like Milford Sound and the Glowworm Caves in New Zealand, as well as Wulong Karst in China, are on track to be some of the top attractions for these travellers next year.

Other nature-based attractions in China, such as the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, as well as Mount Siguniang, Bipenggou, and the Huanglong National Scenic Area in Sichuan, are also expected to be highly sought after by SEA travellers.

In Europe, travellers will be keen to immerse themselves in the region’s rich history, with cultural hubs such as the Louvre Museum in Paris, Sagrada Familia in Barcelona and Grossmünster in Zurich among the top-booked attractions for next year.

A predictive trend for next year is the rise of train and cruise journeys, with Trip.com Group’s latest booking data indicating increased interest in the scenic Arashiyama Sagano Romantic Train among Vietnamese travellers. Luxury cruises, such as Royal Princess Cruise and Opulence Cruise, are likely to be popular among German travellers.

Popularity of self-drive trips and EVs

Increasingly, travellers are aware of their carbon footprint and seek more sustainable travel options.

Trip.com’s latest data show that since the rollout of carbon labels in April 2025, bookings for electric car rentals have grown steadily month-on-month, with growth especially significant in Norway, Australia, and Japan. Fuelling this growth are travellers from Japan, Thailand, the US, South Korea and Australia.

This is likely due to an overall increased interest in self-driving trips. In Europe and Australia, Asian travellers, especially those from South Korea, are choosing electric cars as their preferred mode of transport to explore at their own pace and comfort.

2025 Wrapped: Who travelled the most?

With 2025 coming to a close, Trip.com Group has also unveiled its 2025 travel wrap-up, crowning the most seasoned travellers for the year. Based on recent data, the average global traveller took 2.4 outbound flights this year, and the average flight duration travelled is 4.6 hours. Travellers departing from Southeast Asia, including Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, are among the top jet-setters, with an average of 3 or more outbound flights per person in 2025. Meanwhile, travellers from the UK and Germany spent the most time on flights this year, with an average flight duration of 5.7 hours or more per person.

(Source: Trip.com)