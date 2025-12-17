AirAsia rolls out ‘Nihao China’ discounts

BANGKOK, 18 December 2025: AirAsia is welcoming the New Year with its “NiHao China” campaign, inviting Thai travellers to explore 10 popular destinations across China with special fares starting from THB 2,026 per flight* (taxes included).

Travellers can unlock up to 65% off baggage when booking flights and baggage together. Promotional fare bookings are available until 28 December 2025 for travel between 29 December 2025 and 23 October 2026.

Photo credit: AirAsia.

Thai AirAsia Chief Executive Officer Santisuk Klongchaiya said: “The demand for travel from Thailand to China has continued to gain momentum, emerging as one of the strongest outbound travel trends this year.

“This growth is driven by visa-free travel, making China more accessible than ever, coupled with advancements in technology that have significantly improved convenience for travellers, including language support, cashless payments, and seamless public transportation.

“Thai travellers are increasingly open to exploring China, particularly popular cities such as Chongqing, Chengdu, and Guangzhou. With many other equally attractive destinations across the country, AirAsia is pleased to support this growing demand with the NiHao China promotion, offering fares from just THB 2,026 per flight to welcome the New Year,” he added.

AirAsia currently operates direct flights from Bangkok (Don Mueang) to 10 key destinations in China: Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Xi’an, Kunming, Hangzhou, Wuhan, Changsha, Shanghai**, and Chongqing, with a total of 55 flights per week.

* Promotional fares apply to selected flights operated under flight codes FD and XJ only. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights, during long weekends, or public holidays. Fares exclude optional add-ons and additional fees, and are subject to AirAsia’s terms and conditions.

** Direct flights between Bangkok (Don Mueang) and Shanghai are available until 3 March 2026.

(Source: AirAsia)