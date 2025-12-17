Citilink takes off on Jakarta–Bangkok route

BANGKOK, 18 December 2025: Citilink, Indonesia’s low-cost airline owned by Garuda, is flying the Jakarta (CGK) – Bangkok (DMK) route daily, competing head-on with three other regional low-cost carriers.

It offers daily flights from Jakarta to Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport, competing with the AirAsia group (21 weekly flights), Batik Air (8 weekly flights), and Thai Lion Air (11 weekly flights).

Photo credit: TAT. Welcome party at Don Mueang Airport marks the inaugural Citilink Jakarta–Bangkok flight.

Tourism Authority of Thailand hosted the welcome ceremony for Citilink’s inaugural flight on 12 December, saying the new service “reinforces Thailand’s air connectivity with Indonesia, one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing outbound markets.”

TAT’s Deputy Governor for International Marketing Asia and the South Pacific, Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, who led the welcome party, commented: “Indonesia is a highly strategic market for Thailand, with strong growth potential among young, independent and experience-driven travellers. The launch of the Citilink Jakarta–Bangkok service strengthens accessibility, supports travel flexibility, and aligns with our direction to build sustainable, high-quality visitor growth across ASEAN.”

Citilink, a subsidiary of the Garuda Indonesia Group, operates the route daily using an Airbus A320 with 180 seats. Flight time is three hours and 40 minutes.

Flight schedule

QG512 departs Jakarta (CGK) at 1230 and arrives in Bangkok (DMK) at 1610.

QG513 departs Bangkok (DMK) at 1710 and arrives in Jakarta at 2030.

According to TAT’s visitor arrival data, from 1 January to 10 December 2025, Thailand welcomed 735,443 Indonesian visitors, with arrivals projected to reach 1 million in 2026.

Citilink’s round-trip fares start at USD315. That compares with USD249 on AirAsia, Batik Air at USD316, and Thai Lion Air at USD316 based on Kayak fare quotes. Thai AirAsia dominates the route with 21 weekly flights, followed by Thai Lion Air with 11 flights.

Looking ahead, Citilink has gained TAT support for its daily flights through joint marketing initiatives during 2026, including co-branded digital campaigns, collaborative promotions with travel agents and OTA partners, and coordinated media and influencer visits.

The Jakarta–Bangkok route marks Citilink’s fourth international destination, following services to Singapore, Malaysia, and Timor-Leste, the newest member of ASEAN.

(Source: TAT and additional reporting)