Spring Airlines ventures to Penang

PENANG, 19 December 2025: Spring Airlines, a budget airline based in Shanghai, will launch a new direct route between Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) and Penang International Airport (PEN) starting on 30 January 2026.

According to the announcement released on 16 December, the airline is scheduling a daily service deploying a 180-seat A320, with a flight time of five hours and 50 minutes.

Photo credit: Spring Airlines. First-ever flights to Penang begin on 30 January 2026.

It marks a significant expansion for the budget carrier on a busy route already served by two other Chinese airlines — Juneyao Airlines and Shanghai Airlines. Skyscanner quotes a round-trip fare of USD344 for travel in February on Spring Airlines. Fares on Shanghai Airlines start at USD443 and on Juneyao Airlines at USD417.

Flight schedule

9C7259 departs Shanghai (PVG) at 0850 and arrives in Penang (PEN) at 1430.

9C7260 departs Penang (PEN) at 1510 and arrives in Shanghai (PVG) at 2040.

Despite intense competition from Shanghai Airlines and Juneyao Airlines on the route, tourism officials in Penang suggest initial approval for seasonal operations could be upgraded to a permanent, year-round service if travel demand is positive.

The recent increase in travel between China and Malaysia, spurred by reciprocal visa-free entry policies, has prompted Spring Airlines to add Penang to its network. The airline currently serves both Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia from its home in Shanghai.