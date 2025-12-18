Xiamen Airlines revives Kuala Lumpur flights

KUALA LUMPUR, 19 December 2025: Tourism Malaysia welcomes Xiamen Airlines on the successful resumption of its direct Hangzhou–Kuala Lumpur service, which reaffirms the airline’s commitment to enhancing air connectivity between Malaysia and China.

Services resumed on 13 December when the inaugural flight MF8713 touched down at KL International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1. It signifies the airline’s return to the Hangzhou–Kuala Lumpur route after suspending operations in 2018.

The inaugural flight was welcomed by Mohd Amirul Rizal Abdul Rahim, Director General of Tourism Malaysia; Samuel Lee, Deputy Director General (Promotion II); Nuwal Fadhilah Ku Azmi, Senior Director of Tourism Malaysia; Sarjanisham Darus, Senior Manager of Aviation Marketing and Development at MAHB; and Gao Ya Shuang, General Manager of Xiamen Airlines. They were joined by Tourism Malaysia’s mascots, Wira and Manja, alongside the Xiamen Airlines crew to commemorate the launch of the Hangzhou–Kuala Lumpur route.

Deploying a Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 169 seats, the reinstated service significantly strengthens access from eastern China, particularly Hangzhou and its surrounding catchment areas. The route is strategically positioned to support robust tourism growth, facilitate essential business travel, and enhance cultural exchange between the two nations.

The airline now flies three weekly direct services between Hangzhou and Kuala Lumpur. That’s in addition to flights to the Malaysian capital from Xiamen, Fuzhou, and Chongqing.

Flight schedule

MF8713 departs Hangzhou (HGH) at 0910 and arrives in Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 1445. (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday).

MF8714 departs Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 1545 and arrives in Hangzhou (HGH) at 2105. (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday).

The airline also serves Penang in northern Malaysia from Xiamen, China, and Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia from Xiamen and Fuzhou.

Welcome to the HGH-KUL inaugural flight

The official welcoming ceremony saw high-level attendance, including Mohd Amirul Rizal Abdul Rahim, Director General of Tourism Malaysia; Samuel Lee Thai Hung, Deputy Director General (Promotion II), Tourism Malaysia; Mdm Nuwal Fadhilah Ku Azmi, Senior Director, International Promotion Divisions (Asia/Africa) of Tourism Malaysia; Gao Ya Shuang, General Manager of Xiamen Airlines; and representatives from Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB).

“The resumption of Xiamen Airlines’ direct Hangzhou–Kuala Lumpur service enhances connectivity between eastern China and Malaysia. This route simplifies travel for Chinese travellers and further strengthens tourism and economic cooperation between Malaysia and China,” stated Tourism Malaysia Director General Mohd Amirul Rizal Abdul Rahim.

The return of this route, strategically timed ahead of Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026), will improve accessibility for Chinese travellers, enabling them to experience Malaysia’s diverse cultural heritage, culinary offerings, and stunning natural attractions and island destinations.

VM2026 countdown

This initiative is a vital precursor to the VM2026 campaign, which begins in less than a month. The national countdown starts with the VM2026 Eve Celebration in Kuala Lumpur on 31 December 2025.

This flagship event will feature a wide array of activities, including the official countdown ceremony, festivals, and cultural performances. The government’s aspiration for VM2026 is twofold: to welcome 47 million international visitors and to inspire a significant surge in domestic travel, ensuring the campaign’s success as a comprehensive strategic framework for the nation’s tourism future.

By enhancing connectivity, travel to Malaysia becomes more seamless, supporting increased arrivals from key markets. This initiative reaffirms Tourism Malaysia’s commitment to positioning Malaysia as a premier destination and gateway to ASEAN, offering vibrant cultural experiences and stunning natural attractions.

From January to August 2025, Malaysia recorded 3.3 million visitor arrivals from China, reflecting a 27.5% year-on-year increase compared to the same period in 2024. This strong performance underscores Malaysia’s sustained attractiveness and strategic significance within the Chinese market.

(Source: Tourism Malaysia)