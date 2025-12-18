Air India Express boosts flights to Bangkok

DELHI, 19 December 2025: Strengthening connectivity between Thailand and Uttar Pradesh, India’s northern state, Air India Express will introduce a weekly flight between Varanasi and Bangkok, starting 1 February 2026.

The new service will offer travellers from Varanasi convenient nonstop connectivity to one of Asia’s most popular leisure destinations.

Photo credit: Air India Express.

Similarly, it will provide convenient options for tourists from Thailand to visit Varanasi, Sarnath, and other major attractions on the Buddhist circuit. Bookings are now open on the airline’s website, mobile app, and other primary booking channels.

Air India Express, Managing Director, Aloke Singh, commented: “The introduction of this nonstop service to Bangkok provides seamless access to one of India’s most sought-after international destinations. It aligns with our strategic focus on enhancing direct international connectivity from the nation’s rapidly growing non-metro and Tier-II cities.

“For inbound travellers, the service strengthens access to Varanasi – one of the world’s oldest continually inhabited cities and widely regarded as India’s spiritual capital – while further developing the Buddhist travel circuit for visitors from Thailand.”

The new service builds on Air India Express’ presence in Thailand, connecting Bangkok with Bengaluru, Lucknow, Pune, and Surat. It also operates direct flights between Hyderabad and Phuket.

This service will also enhance the airline’s operations in Varanasi, where it currently operates more than 70 weekly flights to Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.

Air India Express was the first airline to launch international operations from Varanasi, directly connecting the city to Sharjah in August 2015, placing Varanasi on the global travel map.

Within Uttar Pradesh, Air India Express also operates from Ayodhya, Hindon, and Lucknow.

Air India Express has recently unveiled a new cabin experience on its Boeing 737 8 aircraft, alongside its latest brand campaign, ‘Xplore More, Xpress More’, which encourages travellers to immerse themselves in local culture and discover new experiences across its expansive network of over 60 destinations.

(Source: Air India Express)