Radisson targets Bali’s digital nomads

BALI, Indonesia, 17 December 2025: Radisson Hotel Group has announced the signing of ANTA Hotel Bali Canggu, a member of Radisson Individuals, a new lifestyle serviced apartment project in one of Bali’s most vibrant coastal districts.

Scheduled to open in 2027, the property will feature 116 serviced apartments and further expand Radisson Hotel Group’s footprint in Indonesia.

Photo credit: Radisson Hotel Group. ANTA Hotel Bali Canggu, a member of Radisson Individuals.

Situated in Canggu, a beach hub popular with international visitors, surfers, and a growing community of expatriates and remote workers, ANTA Hotel Bali Canggu, a member of Radisson Individuals, will offer a contemporary base surrounded by rice fields, temples, and beaches.

The project is located along Jalan Shortcut Teratai Batu Bolong, approximately a one-hour drive from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, and within a short drive of Echo Beach, Batu Bolong Beach, and Berawa Beach, all renowned for all-level surfing and sunset views.

Guests will also be close to Subak Uma Desa’s traditional rice fields and local temples, including Pura Batu Bolong and Pura Batu Mejan, which offer cultural and spiritual experiences.

ANTA Hotel Bali Canggu, a member of Radisson Individuals, will offer 116 serviced apartments with terraces and kitchenettes, including 88 studio apartments, 10 one-bedroom apartments, and additional layouts designed for longer stays. Each unit will be configured in line with Radisson Hotel Group’s brand standards, with smart, efficient design and functional storage.

The property has been specifically designed to appeal to young digital nomads, remote professionals, and long-stay travellers, aligning with the Canggu market profile.

A generously sized co-working space sits at the heart of the social experience, giving guests a flexible, well-equipped environment to work, collaborate, and connect. This is complemented by social and event spaces that can easily be reconfigured for workshops, private gatherings, wellness sessions, or fitness activities.

The signing of ANTA Hotel Bali Canggu, a member of Radisson Individuals, supports Radisson Hotel Group’s ambition to grow in high-potential leisure markets and diversify its portfolio with more serviced apartments and extended-stay products. The group currently operates three hotels in Indonesia with 579 keys and has three properties (405 keys) under development across a mix of city and resort locations. ANTA Hotel Bali Canggu will complement the group’s existing presence and position the group at the heart of Bali’s evolving digital nomad and lifestyle scene.

Radisson Individuals is Radisson Hotel Group’s soft brand created for independent hotels and regional chains that want to maintain their own identity while benefiting from the group’s global recognition, distribution platforms, and commercial systems.

(Source: Radisson)