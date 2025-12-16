SARAWAK, 17 December 2025: The year-end season will shine even brighter as the Jingling Christmas Market 2025 returns this December, transforming STB’s Visitor Information Centre (VIC) spaces in Sibu and Miri into vibrant festive villages filled with music, creativity and holiday cheer.

Organised by Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), the event builds on the strong public reception of last year’s Twinkling Christmas Market. It continues STB’s effort to position VICs as warm, community-driven hubs beyond their traditional role as information centres.

Held over two consecutive weekends, first at the VIC Sibu Heritage Centre from 12 to 14 December with 15 local vendors and at the VIC Garden Miri from 19 to 21 December (opening hours from 1600 to 2200), the Jingling Christmas Market invites families, children and festive-goers to immerse themselves in an experience that blends local creativity, community spirit and the joyful charm of the holiday season.

Across both cities, visitors can expect an enchanting array of handmade ornament workshops, community church carolling, interactive treasure hunts, live music sessions, and Santa walkabouts complete with festive giveaways.

Entry is free for the remaining event in Miri, which features 30 local vendors and supports Sarawak’s creative micro-entrepreneurs by providing a platform for artisans, crafters, and small businesses to showcase their work and engage directly with the community.

STB shared that the event reflects the board’s ongoing commitment to creating inclusive, meaningful experiences that bring people together. “The Jingling Christmas Market is about more than decorations and carols, it’s about strengthening community bonds, giving

families a space to celebrate, and reimagining our VICs as lively gathering points where culture, creativity and connection thrive,” said Sarawak Tourism Board. Chief Executive Officer Dr Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor,

For more information on Sarawak’s attractions, visit: Sarawak Tourism Board.

(Source: Your Stories — Sarawak Tourism Board).