PAL ranks tops for on-time punctuality

MANILA, 17 December 2025: Philippines Airlines clinches the top spot as the most punctual airline among Asia Pacific carriers during November 2025 with an 84.67% On-Time Performance (OTP) rating according to London-based Citrium.

The leading aviation analytics company tracks the on-time performance of airlines and airports worldwide to produce punctuality reports for the global aviation industry.

Photo credit: PAL.

PAL’s OTP ratings from August to November 2025 reflect four consecutive months of the flag carrier’s top standing in On-Time Performance among its regional competitors. The airline achieved flight punctuality ratings of 89.37% August 2025, 90.47% in September 2025, and 86.37% in October 2025.

For on-time performance, Cirium counts a flight as on time if the aircraft arrives at the gate within 15 minutes of the scheduled arrival time. Arrival data is a standard reliability metric reflecting travellers’ desire to arrive at their destinations on time and airlines’ need to comply with assigned airport slot times.

“The PAL team remains committed towards achieving operational reliability and customer satisfaction through on-time performance. The latest flight punctuality results inspire us to work even harder,” said PAL Senior Vice President for the Operations Group. Roland A Narciso.

“We thank our flight and ground operations teams, engineers, and maintenance service partners for their collective efforts anchored on PAL’s mission to provide a safe, reliable, and pleasant travel experience exceeding passenger expectations,” he added.

PAL also ranked first in punctuality in April 2025, second in January 2025, and third in March 2025.

The airline also received a four-star rating from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), an airline rating programme based on certified passenger feedback.

(Source: PAL)