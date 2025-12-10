Vietnam rolls out new routes in December

HO CHI MINH CITY, 11 December 2025: Vietnam Airlines will launch a new direct route between Ho Chi Minh City and Copenhagen, starting 15 December 2025.

It follows the introduction of flights from Hanoi to Cebu, Philippines, on 2 December and the 22 November launch of five weekly flights between Hanoi and Jakarta, Indonesia.

Photo credit: Vietnam Airlines. Promotions for the new service to Denmark.

Ahead of the Copenhagen launch, Vietnam Airlines hosted 100 Danish and Nordic travel tour operators and retail travel sales agents. In a Facebook post, a Vietnam Airlines representative noted that “establishing the route was a key step in completing the airline’s European network.”

The airline schedules three weekly services between the two cities, departing Ho Chi Minh City on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and returning from Copenhagen on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. It will deploy a Boeing Dreamliner 787 with 312 seats on the route. Flight time is 13 hours and 15 minutes on the outbound leg to Copenhagen and 11 hours and 40 minutes on the return flight.

To launch the service, the starting round-trip fare is USD976 (Kayak — December search)

Flight schedule

VN39 departs Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) at 2245 and arrives in Copenhagen (CPH) at 0600.

VN38 departs Copenhagen (CPH) at 1050 and arrives in Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) at 0430

Hanoi to Cebu

Meanwhile, Vietnam Airlines launches direct flights from Hanoi to Cebu on 2 December, the first direct route connecting Hanoi, the Vietnamese capital, with Cebu, Philippines, a renowned tourist destination known as the “heart of Central Philippines.” Cebu offers a wide range of experiences, from heritage and culture to white-sand beaches, scuba diving excursions, and island adventures.

The inaugural flight VN643 departed from Noi Bai on the evening of 2 December and landed in Cebu at 0330 on 3 December, carrying 100 passengers. It marks another milestone in Vietnam Airlines’ strategy to expand its Southeast Asia network.

Flights from Hanoi to Cebu depart every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. In the opposite direction, the Cebu–Hanoi flights operate every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday with a flight time of three hours and 40 minutes. The airline deploys a 184-seat A321 on the route. The starting round-trip fare is USD308 (Kayak search December).

Flight schedule

VN643 departs Hanoi (HAN) at 2250 and arrives in Cebu (CEB) at 0330.

VN642 departs Cebu (CEB) at 0455 and arrives in Hanoi (HAN) at 0735

(Source: Vietnam Airlines and Kayak OTA)