Flydubai flies direct to Lithuania

DUBAI, 17 December 2025: Flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, confirms the launch of a new service to Vilnius, marking the start of direct flights between Dubai and the capital of Lithuania.

The new route reinforces flydubai’s growing footprint in Central and Eastern Europe and opens an important new gateway for travel, tourism and trade.

With the start of operations to Vilnius, flydubai becomes the first UAE carrier to offer nonstop connectivity between Dubai and Lithuania, giving customers more choice and convenience for business and leisure travel. The route will operate three times per week, providing seamless links to Dubai’s global aviation hub.

Lithuania Minister of Transport and Communications, Juras Taminskas,commented: “The arrival of this company marks a new stage in our country’s aviation. In the first year of operations alone, around 40,000 passengers are expected to be carried.”

Beyond improved connectivity, the Dubai-Vilnius route is expected to strengthen economic cooperation, attract visitors seeking new cultural and leisure experiences, and create a significant new link for Lithuanian travellers to access Dubai’s world-class attractions and onward destinations, including the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, and Thailand.

Commenting on the launch of flights, flydubai Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations and E-commerce Jeyhun Efendi said: “These new flights will play an essential role in stimulating tourism and trade flows between the UAE and Lithuania, offering passengers more convenient travel options and opening new opportunities for businesses and visitors in both countries.”

Flight details

The new service is offered as part of the flydubai and Emirates codeshare partnership, enabling passengers to benefit from smoother itineraries, a single ticket, through-check-in of baggage, and access to an extensive combined network of more than 240 destinations worldwide.

Flights from Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport (DXB) will operate three times a week to Vilnius International Airport (VNO). ​

Return Business Class fares from DXB to VNO start from AED7,505, and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED2,225. Return Business Class fares from VNO to DXB start from EUR1,440, and Economy Class Lite fares start from EUR390.

(Source: Flydubai)