JLL appoints head of hotels advisory Thailand

BANGKOK, 19 December 2025: JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group announced Thursday the appointment of Chanavudh Vanachaivong as Senior Vice President and Head of Hotels Advisory, Thailand.

Based in Bangkok, he leads JLL’s hotel advisory team in Thailand, further strengthening the firm’s position as the market-leading hotel advisor in the country.

Photo credit: JLL. Chanavudh Vanachaivong, Head of Hotels Advisory, Thailand.

“Thailand is recognised as one of Asia’s most active and dynamic hotel investment markets, and we are thrilled to welcome Chanavudh to our team,” said JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group Head of Advisory & Asset Management, Asia Pacific Xander Nijnens. “His exceptional capital markets background, hands-on deal experience and deep market knowledge across Thailand will be a major asset to our clients and enable JLL to deliver a new depth and expertise across our advisory platform.”

In his new role, Chanavudh will assume responsibility for JLL’s hotel advisory in Thailand, supporting developers, investors, and lenders across the full hotel lifecycle, including market assessment, feasibility, operator selection, and transaction advisory (buy-side) services.

He brings extensive experience in hotel acquisitions and investment strategy to the JLL team, having most recently served as Head of Strategy and Acquisition at Asset World Corporation.

“Appointing Chanavudh to lead our hotels advisory business in Thailand reinforces our market-leading position in the hospitality sector,” said JLL Thailand Country Head & Head of Capital Markets Krit Pimhataivoot.

(Source: JLL)