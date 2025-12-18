BANGKOK 19 December 2025: Centara Hotels & Resorts has officially launched the Centara Hotels & Resorts Mobile App, designed to enhance how guests book, manage stays, and engage with Centara’s award-winning loyalty programme.

The easy-to-use new app blends travel convenience, seamless loyalty management, and the ability to pay directly with CentaraThe1 points, either in whole or in combination with points and cash.

“Today’s travellers expect more than a stay — they seek intuitive, on-the-go tools that anticipate their needs. With the new Centara app, we’re responding to that demand by integrating loyalty, convenience, and personalisation in a single platform. It’s about meeting our guests where they are — on their mobile devices—with services that feel effortless and tailored,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts Assistant Vice President – CRM & Customer Services, Pannarat Tantrativud.

In addition to providing a seamless booking and rewards experience, one of the app’s standout features allows CentaraThe1 members to pay directly with their CentaraThe1 at checkout—choosing to cover their entire booking with points or mix points and cash for ultimate flexibility. The intuitive interface also allows users to browse real-time availability, view detailed room information, and secure the best rates. Guests can also join or log into CentaraThe1 directly within the app to unlock perks such as up to 15% off bookings (although this is increased to 25% for the promotional launch period!), points redemption for free nights, dining and spa experiences, and a whole host of special partner offers such as shopping, transport and even airport lounge access.

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Chief Executive Officer Thirayuth Chirathivat added: “Digital transformation has reshaped guest expectations across the hospitality industry. Launching this app isn’t about being first; it’s about being relevant. We’re leveraging mobile technology to enhance the authenticity of our Thai hospitality and deepen guest engagement at every touchpoint, from discovery and booking to loyalty and feedback.”

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com.

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)