Diamond Princess homeports in Singapore

SINGAPORE, 19 December 2025: Princess Cruises has capped off an exciting year in Singapore and Southeast Asia with Diamond Princess commencing her homeporting season in Singapore on 7 December.

The ship kicked off her Singapore season with a 16-day Scenic Cruise visiting Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Penang, Phuket, Nha Trang, with two days in Halong Bay, before sailing for Danang and Ho Chi Minh City.

Photo credit: Marina Bay Cruise Centre. Diamond Princess berths at Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

Diamond Princess had arrived in Singapore after a 12-day repositioning cruise from Yokohama, which started on 25 November and visited Toba, Osaka, Taipei, Hong Kong, and Ho Chi Minh City.

Diamond Princess will sail on several festive cruises around Southeast Asia, where guests can celebrate Christmas & New Year, Chinese New Year, as well as Valentine’s Day onboard until February 2026. The ship will visit 10 exotic destinations in Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam, including Sihanoukville, Cambodia, where guests can visit the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Angkor Wat.

On 10 February 2026, Diamond Princess will sail on a sold-out 14-night cruise to Yokohama and along the way, the ship will visit Phu My (Ho Chi Minh City) and Nha Trang in Vietnam, Hong Kong, Keelung (Taipei) and Japan (Osaka and Shimizu) before arriving in Yokohama on 24 February for a longer Japanese season until November 2026.

The 2,670-guest Diamond Princess features a Japanese bath complex, which is the largest of its kind at sea at 820 sqm. Guests can enjoy both outdoor and indoor bathing experiences, including hot tubs that come with spectacular ocean views.

Two Princess ships made maiden calls to Singapore this year

Crown Princess visited Singapore for the first time on 29 November before undergoing a three-week dry dock at the Seatrium shipyard in preparation for her Australian season. The dry dock was completed on 18 December, prior to the ship commencing her Australian season.

Discovery Princess made her maiden call to Singapore on 29 October, after which she embarked on a five-night Malaysian cruise before undergoing her dry dock at the Seatrium facility, which was completed on 18 November.

Announcements: 2026-27 Asia sailings

Several announcements were also made in 2025 for the 2026-2027 season, where Royal Princess will make her maiden call to Singapore and the twin ship homeporting in Singapore, followed by Japan, which is a historic first for Princess.

Royal Princess will call at Singapore for the first time on 16 October 2026 for its Southeast Asian debut. It will arrive from Seattle after a 26-night cruise to undergo a two-week dry dock, after which it will depart on two cruises around Southeast Asia. The first cruise will be a nine-night round-trip from Singapore with an overnight stay in Bangkok and visits to Ho Chi Minh City and Ko Samui. This will be followed by a 13-night Southeast Asia cruise round-trip from Singapore on 10 November.

For the first time, Sapphire Princess and Diamond Princess will be based in Japan in 2027, following their twin Singapore season from December 2026 to February 2027. The two sister ships were last homeported in Singapore together in 2018-2019.

Crown Princess will also make an overnight stop in Singapore in May 2026 as part of its 114-night world cruise.

(Source: Princess Cruises)