Hotels declare full house for the Ashes Test

SINGAPORE, 18 December 2025: The Ashes Tour boosted hotel performance in Perth and Brisbane, while forward-booking levels are peaking above 95% in Adelaide, according to data from CoStar, a global provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the property markets.

Perth hosted the first Test of the Australia-England cricket series — known as The Ashes — between 21 and 25 November. Hotel performance peaked on the second night across each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (96.0%), ADR (AUD409.36) and RevPAR (AUD393.03).

Photo credit: Cricket Australia. The Ashes Test series boosts hotel occupancies across Australia.

The ADR and RevPAR levels were the market’s highest on record, with year-over-year growth of 46.9% and 50.3%, respectively.

The second Test took place in Brisbane between 4 and 8 December, with the highest occupancy on the first night at 90.3%. The highest ADR (AUD406.16) and RevPAR (AUD363.85) were posted on the third night, up 55.7% and 74.4%, respectively.

Impacted by COVID, the last time the English cricket team toured Australia for the Ashes was in December 2021 and January 2022, with occupancy (88.8%) and RevPAR (AUD210.78) peaking in Hobart on the first night of the fifth Test (Friday, 14 January 2022).

That night, Hobart posted ADR at AUD237.45. The highest ADR level was recorded in Adelaide on the second night of the second Test (Friday, 17 December 2021) at AUD253.30.

The third Test kicked off in Adelaide on Wednesday, 17 December, with booking levels peaking on the first night, at 96.1% (as of 8 December).

The fourth and fifth Tests are taking place in Melbourne and Sydney, with the highest occupancy on the books falling on Saturday, 27 December (84.6%) and Sunday, 4 January (61.3%), respectively.

For more information about the company, its products, and services, visit www.costargroup.com.

(Source: CoStar).