BA Holidays names the most searched destinations for 2026 trips

SINGAPORE, 18 December 2025: British Airways Holidays has unveiled its 2026 Travel Trends Report, in collaboration with travel trend forecasting agency, Globetrender.

In addition to spotlighting the most-searched destinations among British Airways Holidays customers, the report examines key emerging trends shaping travel behaviour over the coming year.

Neurosurfing is one of the top trends featured in the 2026 travel trends report.

2026 Rising Stars (²)

Eight destinations that are rising in popularity based on holiday package searches on ba.com during 2025 for 2026 travel.

Bermuda +38%

St Kitts +31%

Turks and Caicos +22%

Grenada +20%

Crete +18%

Costa Rica +15%

Nashville +13%

Antigua +8%

Top 10 in 2025 for 2026 travel (²)

Most searched for British Airways Holidays travel destinations of 2025 for travel in 2026.

1. New York

2. Orlando

3. Dubai

4. Maldives

5. Barbados

6. Las Vegas

7. Cancun

8. St Lucia

9. Dominican Republic

10. Antigua

Some of the report’s key findings for 2026

Chronocations

Chronocations taps into our growing desire to live in sync with our biological chronotypes rather than the rigid rhythms of modern life. As the 110th anniversary of daylight-saving time sparks national debate in 2026, travellers are using holidays to reset their internal clocks – eating, sleeping and exploring whenever feels right. With 19% of UK travellers already ignoring the clock entirely, Chronocations marks a subtle rebellion against routine, as caffeine-fuelled morning raves and starlit excursions reshape how we experience time. (¹)

Stream Parks

Stream Parks represent the next evolution of theme park travel, as streaming giants and gaming platforms turn their digital worlds into fully immersive, tech-powered destinations. With 38% of UK travellers eager to step inside their favourite show or video game, parks such as Netflix House in the US, iQIYI’s mixed-reality worlds in China and new Minecraft attractions in the UK and US are blurring the line between screen and reality.(¹)

Valueverse

Although the cost of living remains high, UK consumers appear unwilling to compromise on their holiday plans in 2026. Loyalty schemes are powering a new era of smart luxury, enabling points not only for flight and seat upgrades but also for experiences.

Neurosurfing

26% of UK adults report that sleep deprivation affects their mental balance more than social media and digital content (16%), poor physical health or lack of exercise (14%), emails or communication (9%), or generative AI platforms (3%).(¹) But as those who’ve tried digital detoxes or fly-and-flop holidays know, doing less doesn’t always produce the calm “alpha” brainwaves real rest requires. In 2026, interest in cognitive health is expected to increase, as UK travellers place greater emphasis on high-impact relaxation through activities such as breathwork, meditation, and ecstatic dance, designed to facilitate a shift through brainwave states.

Vintage junkets

Amid a sea of global blandness, travellers are searching for relics from the pre-algorithmic age – going out of their way to find retro experiences and pre-loved treasures, with 47% agreeing that vintage or retro experiences offer a more authentic connection to the destinations they are visiting.¹ Through Vintage Junkets, travellers are discovering destinations through their past, making this trend an ode to serendipity and surprise.

British Airways Holidays Managing Director Andrew Flintham said: “I always look forward to what our annual Travel Trends Report will reveal. The prevailing interest in wellness culture continues to shape how we holiday, with many of our trends leaning into this broader movement. With 82% of British Airways Holidays customers thinking loyalty programmes are a great way for brands and businesses to reward their customers, I wasn’t too surprised to learn of The Valueverse, and the ever-increasing demand for new ways to collect and spend points.”

Globetrender editor, founder and CEO Jenny Southan, who authored the report, said: “In a world shaped by economic pressure, digital saturation and rising social fragmentation, holidays are becoming spaces of transformation – opportunities for people to test new identities, restore mental balance and discover forms of joy that everyday routines suppress. This shift marks a profound redefinition of what a holiday is for: not just escape, but expansion. Neurosurfing, what unites these trends is a desire to feel more alive when we travel.”

You can download the full travel report below or view it at http://www.ba.com/holidaytrends

¹ Figures are from YouGov Plc on behalf of British Airways Holidays. The total sample size was 2,104 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 5 and 6 November 2025. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK adults (aged 18+)

² All data is based on British Airways Holidays holiday package searches on ba.com in the UK from 1 January to 9 November 2025 for 2026 travel dates versus the equivalent period in 2024 (for travel in 2025).

(Source: British Airways Holidays)