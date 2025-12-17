STB suspends 10 travel agent licences

SINGAPORE, 18 December 2025: The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) released a statement on Wednesday to inform the public that 10 travel agents have been suspended from conducting travel agent activities in accordance with the Travel Agents Act 1975.

The companies have been suspended for failing to submit their Audited Statement of Accounts (AA) and/or Annual Business Profile Returns (ABPR).

Under the Travel Agents Regulations 2017, licensees must submit these documents within six months after the close of their financial year.

Suspended travel agencies

These suspensions will remain in effect until the documentations are submitted or for up to 6 months, whichever is earlier. During the suspension period, travel agents must fulfil their existing obligations to customers but may not accept new travel bookings.

STB said in the statement that it “takes a serious view against errant travel agents and will not hesitate to take necessary actions to protect the reputation of Singapore’s travel industry. Any travel agent accepting new bookings during the suspension period will face enforcement action.

For the most up-to-date list of licensed travel agents in Singapore, visit the Travel Related Users’ System (TRUST) website, TRUST.

(Source: Singapore Tourism Board)