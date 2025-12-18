DUBAI, 19 December 2025: After months of rigorous training, 77 highly trained cadets successfully turned their ambition into achievement at the Emirates Flight Training Academy’s (EFTA) sixth graduation ceremony.

This annual milestone adds to EFTA’s growing legacy of providing a robust pipeline of trained pilots for Emirates and the broader aviation industry, with over 300 cadets graduating to date.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive Emirates Airline & Group, who headlined the event, said: “Emirates Flight Training Academy’s graduation ceremony symbolises the setting of a stronger foundation for global aviation and a promise that its future rests in the hands of committed, capable, resilient leaders. Our graduates will now proudly wear their wings, connect the world, uphold the highest standards of safety and service, and shape the world of aviation. Each one of our graduates today is a testament to potential and perseverance. Together, they represent our commitment to building a steady stream of aviators who will carry Dubai’s vision to the skies. Congratulations, graduates – you have made us proud.”

The Emirates Group’s senior leadership team, graduates, their families and friends, and the academy’s faculty and cadets attended the glittering ceremony.

Today, 77 cadets earned their wings – not just to fly, but to lead, innovate, and inspire the next generation of aviators. 52 graduates represent the Emirates Group’s UAE National Pilot Cadet Programme (NCPP), while 25 are from 15 other nations. In the last five years, EFTA has graduated over 300 highly skilled cadets, of whom most are successfully flying or training at Emirates on the airline’s widebody fleet.

NCPP is the UAE’s largest and most established initiative of its kind, created to cultivate future generations of highly skilled Emirati pilots. The cadets, whom the Group fully sponsors, join EFTA. Upon graduation, NCPP cadets have a clear pathway to flying with Emirates after completing their type rating.

Emirates Flight Training Academy has a unique approach to aviation training. It seamlessly integrates academic excellence, modern flight-training technology, and leadership development to develop world-class pilots capable of operating some of the most sophisticated widebody aircraft. The journey from classroom to flight deck is made possible by strong partnerships between EFTA and the National Cadet Pilot Programme and Emirates’ flight training division. These partnerships ensure that the training EFTA cadets receive is not only exceptional but also directly aligned with Emirates’ standards, culture, and operational requirements.

EFTA honoured five cadets for their exceptional achievements throughout the year – Abdulrahman Alnuaimi, Falah Alhosani, Giada Macario and Shaheer Bhatti. Saeed Abdulla was recognised for being the most diligent.

Located in Dubai South, EFTA’s campus blends study and lifestyle, with cadets living in private studio apartments and access to amenities such as a pool, gym, and recreation rooms. This ensures cadets are comfortable, can focus on their rigorous programme, are minimally distracted, and spend no time travelling to the academy.

EFTA’s facility is equivalent to 200 football fields and includes 36 modern ground classrooms, six full-motion flight simulators, an independent Air Traffic Control Tower, and a dedicated 1,800 m-long runway. All classrooms are equipped with two 86” touchscreens, running bespoke training software created by Boeing.

About Emirates Flight Training Academy

Located in DWC, EFTA was launched by Emirates in 2017, initially to train UAE nationals and later to train international students. The academy combines cutting-edge learning technologies with a modern fleet of 32 training aircraft to train cadets with no prior flying experience. EFTA’s fleet includes 20 x Cirrus SR22 G6 single-engine piston, 5 x Diamond DA42NG multi-engine piston, 2 x Gamebird GB1 and 5 x Embraer Phenom 100EV very light jets.

