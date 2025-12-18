BANGKOK, 19 December 2025: BWH Hotels, a leading global hospitality enterprise comprising WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts and SureStayHotels, continues to elevate the hotel sector in Pakistan with the opening of the country’s inaugural Best Western Plus hotel and the group’s first property in the vibrant Punjabi city of Multan.

Best Western Plus Grand Hotel Multan is conveniently situated on Azmat Wasti Road, a major thoroughfare between the historic city centre and the Multan Cantt commercial district. From the hotel, guests can easily access key business and leisure attractions, including Fort Kohna Qasim Garden, Hussain Agahi Market, and United Mall. The City Railway Station is just 2 km away, and Multan International Airport is less than 15 minutes away.

With its prime location, the property offers domestic and international visitors comfort and style, with 50 rooms and suites equipped with state-of-the-art amenities. Guests can begin their day with breakfast in the bright and inviting restaurant, which serves both local and Western cuisine throughout the day. The café provides a welcoming space to unwind, meet with colleagues, and enjoy freshly brewed coffee or tea. Additional facilities include a fully equipped fitness centre, a rooftop pool and flexible event spaces, including two executive meeting rooms and a ballroom that accommodates up to 180 guests for a wide range of gatherings.

Every aspect of the hotel experience is underpinned by Best Western Plus’ enhanced brand standards, delivering unmatched value and upgraded services. Members of Best Western Rewards®, the award-winning loyalty program that’s free to join, can enjoy exclusive benefits and points that never expire. These points can be redeemed for exciting rewards such as complimentary room nights, airline miles, and gift cards.

“Following the successful debut of our first property in the scenic Hunza Valley, we are proud to continue expanding our footprint across Pakistan, where we now operate in key cities such as Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala, with more in the pipeline. Building on this momentum, we are delighted to introduce Multan to our industry‑leading brand, Best Western Plus. As a major business, cultural and commercial hub attracting a growing number of travellers seeking international‑standard hospitality, Multan is a strategic step in our growth journey,” said BWH Hotel Vice President – APAC Olivier Berrivin.

This marks the seventh BWH Hotels property in the country and the fifth this year alone.

To book a stay with BWH Hotels in Asia, please visit bestwesternasia.com and worldhotels.com.

(Source: Your Stories — BWH Hotels)