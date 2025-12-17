MIRI, Sarawak, 18 December 2025: Sarawak Tourism Board marked a significant milestone, achieving three major accolades at the TripZilla Excellence Awards 2025 — Best Adventure Destination, Best Nature Destination, and Best Music Event Destination for the Rainforest World Music Festival.

Presented by TripZilla General Manager Benjamin Phey, the awards underscore Sarawak’s rising prominence as a leading experiential destination and reinforce the state’s growing visibility ahead of Visit Malaysia Year (VMY) 2026.

From left: Barbara Benjamin Atan (Marketing Director, Europe & Oceania, Sarawak Tourism Board), Mr John Teo (Member of the Board of Directors, Sarawak Tourism Board), YB Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew (Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts – Tourism), Dr Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor (Chief Executive Officer, Sarawak Tourism Board), Mr Melvin Jong (Director of Digital and Communications, Sarawak Tourism Board) and Mr Benjamin Phey Boon Loong (General Manager, TripZilla) during the prize-giving ceremony of the TripZilla Excellence Awards 2025 at the Sarawak Tourism Board Media Appreciation Night 2025.

The award presentation was held in conjunction with STB Media Appreciation Night 2025, where more than 60 media representatives from 21 local media organisations gathered at Pullman Miri Waterfront.

The evening served as both a celebration of STB’s achievements and an appreciation event to honour the media’s role in shaping Sarawak’s tourism narrative across Malaysia and the region.

Centred on appreciation and recognition, the celebration highlighted the close and collaborative relationship between Sarawak and its media community.

Throughout 2025, journalists, editors, photographers, digital creators and broadcasters have played a pivotal role in amplifying Sarawak’s culture, destinations and stories.

Their work collectively generated over 465 million digital impressions and MYR138 million in PR value between January and September 2025, contributing significantly to Sarawak’s growing visibility in domestic and regional markets.

In her address, STB Chief Executive Officer Dr Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor expressed appreciation for both the award recognitions and the media’s continued partnership.

She noted that Sarawak’s achievements — including the three TripZilla Excellence Awards — are strengthened by consistent storytelling and media support.

“Your work gives Sarawak relevance and reach. It shapes how audiences perceive our state and inspires travellers to discover what makes Sarawak truly special,” she said.

The evening featured Sarawak-inspired culinary offerings, acoustic showcases, local design elements, and interactive engagements that reflected STB’s commitment to meaningful collaboration with media partners. The dual celebration — honouring both STB’s international recognition and the media’s contribution — marked a vital conclusion to a transformative year for Sarawak’s tourism promotion.

As Sarawak positions itself under the Gateway to Borneo (GTB) narrative and Malaysia targets 47 million visitors in 2026, STB emphasised that strong media partnerships will remain central to ensuring that Sarawak stands out as a compelling, must-experience destination.

Dr Sharzede concluded: “As we move into 2026, we look forward to deepening our collaboration with all of you. Together, we will continue to shape how the world discovers Sarawak.”

For more information on Sarawak, visit: Sarawak Tourism Board.

(Source: Your Stories — Sarawak Tourism Board)