Air India appoints Swiss and Austria GSA

GURUGRAM, 8 MAY 2025: Air India has named Friends Touristik Marketing GmbH & CoKG as its General Sales Agent (GSA) for passenger services in Austria and Switzerland.

Friends Touristik Marketing GmbH & CoKG will manage reservations and ticketing, assist with marketing initiatives, and deliver extensive passenger sales support across the region for Air India, ensuring efficient and tailored service for travel agents and customers.

Photo credit: Air India. Zurich.

This partnership aims to boost passenger traffic connecting to Air India’s flights from and to Vienna, Zurich, and beyond.

“We are proud to be part of the Air India family and look forward to contributing to its continued growth and success in our region,” said Friends Touristik Marketing GmbH & CoKG CEO Natalia Zaragoza.

Air India operates five weekly services to and from Zurich and four weekly to and from Vienna, connecting the two cities directly to India. The airline offers convenient one-stop connections to destinations across Southeast Asia. Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft serve the Zurich and Vienna routes from India, offering 18 flat beds in business class and 238 economy class seats.