Upskill tourism executives with a T-LEAP

SINGAPORE, 28 April 2025: EHL Hospitality Business School, a global institution in hospitality management education, has launched the Tourism Leadership Excellence & Advancement Programme (T-LEAP) in collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

This pioneering executive programme empowers senior executives and business leaders in the tourism sector with cutting-edge leadership, sustainability, and technology skills essential for shaping the sector’s future.

Melissa Ow, Chief Executive of the Singapore Tourism Board, presented programme certificates to graduates at the inaugural T-LEAP closing ceremony.

Each run of the programme takes place over five days at EHL Campus (Singapore). T-LEAP equips high-potential professionals with the expertise to navigate and drive innovation in Singapore’s dynamic tourism landscape. With a curriculum crafted in collaboration with STB, the programme is tailored to address the evolving needs of tourism executives.

The T-LEAP programme comprises three core modules:

Leadership Excellence & Strategic Growth: Covering Singapore’s tourism goals, strategic planning, and business partnerships.

Sustainability & Innovation: Addressing sustainability in tourism, circular solutions, and sustainability reporting.

Technology & Digital Transformation: Exploring digital trends, AI-driven operational efficiency, and the role of technology in shaping the future of tourism.

Through T-LEAP, participants will develop leadership acumen, gain sustainability insights, leverage technological advancements, and expand professional networks through interactions with industry experts. Additionally, they will be inducted into the Singapore Leaders Network (SGLN), a platform to encourage cross-collaboration and knowledge sharing.

The launch of T-LEAP marks a significant milestone in EHL’s strategic expansion in Asia-Pacific, reinforcing its commitment to creating a dynamic hub for hospitality and tourism education. Furthermore, it is EHL’s first SkillsFuture-funded programme, underscoring its relevance to the evolving needs of Singapore’s workforce.

“At EHL, we are committed to fostering the next generation of tourism leaders through innovative and impactful learning experiences. T-LEAP brings together cutting-edge academic excellence, industry expertise, and real-world application to prepare professionals for the rapidly changing landscape of tourism,” said EHL Faculty Member Dr Guy Llewellyn.

“Tourism leadership development is critical in navigating our rapidly evolving industry. Through T-LEAP, we aim to build a future-ready tourism sector and nurture a new generation of tourism leaders capable of driving innovation and forging strategic collaboration,” said the Singapore Tourism Board Chief Executive Melissa Ow.

Following the successful delivery of a pilot programme in February this year, STB has validated and extended the initiative for additional runs, demonstrating confidence in its impact on the sector. The first two runs are confirmed to take place in May and over October and November 2025, with the possibility of additional iterations based on demand and participant feedback.