Samui bookings shine for Bangkok Airways

BANGKOK, 18 April 2025: Bangkok Airways forecasts it will carry 4.7 million passengers in 2025, with popular routes to Samui Island a critical factor driving its operating profit.

During its fiscal year ending 31 December 2024, Bangkok Airways achieved revenue of THB26.04 billion and expenses of THB20.64 billion, resulting in a net profit of THB 3.8 billion. The airline’s operating profit reached THB 5.45 billion, with an EBITDA margin of 28% and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Bangkok Airways’ President Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth reports on the airline’s strategic direction for 2025.

Bangkok Airways projects 48,077 flights, an average passenger load factor of 82%, and an average ticket price of THB 4,200 per seat for 2025.

The Samui route remains the most popular, with advance bookings for March–September 2025 increasing by 14%. To meet rising demand, the airline plans to resume the Samui-Kuala Lumpur route with one daily flight in Q4, catering to European travellers connecting via Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Currently, Bangkok Airways operates flights to 19 destinations, including 11 domestic routes: Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang), Samui, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi, Trat, Lampang, Mae Hong Son, Sukhothai, Hat Yai, and U-Tapao, and eight international routes: Maldives, Singapore and Siem Reap, Phnom Penh, Luang Prabang, Hong Kong, Chengdu, and Chongqing.

In a recent performance review, the airline said it will continue expanding its partnerships. It now boasts 30 codeshare partners and over 70 interline agreements worldwide.

Bangkok Airways is optimising fleet management and expects to operate 25 aircraft in 2025. The airline also plans a fleet modernisation programme, replacing ATR72-600 aircraft with 12 new aircraft to be delivered between 2026 and 2028.

Regarding airport operations, the company will renovate Samui Airport’s passenger terminal, with construction commencing in Q4 2025. Additionally, Trat Airport is undergoing a runway expansion to accommodate jet aircraft.

Bangkok Airways will host the 69th AAPA Assembly of Presidents 2025 from 14 to 15 November 2025. The event will welcome over 250 top airline executives from 18 airlines and global regulatory bodies such as ICAO and IATA.

On the marketing front, the company’s 2025 sales strategy focuses on international markets, which deliver the airline’s primary customer base.

Sales projections indicate that 28% of ticket sales will be sold through the airline’s website and 72% via other channels (IATA Bank Settlement Plan travel agents, online travel agencies, and the airline’s call centres). The “other schannels” include 32% sales derived from direct application programme interface (API) and the IATA New Distribution Capability.

Outsourcing to traditional general sales agency channels, the airline will tap bookings in Southwest Asia, Saudi Arabia, Latin America, and Turkey, leveraging 26 General Sales agency offices worldwide.

Specifically, it targets prime markets such as the US, UK, Germany, and Australia. At the same time, the company strengthens its presence in high-growth markets such as Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, India, and China, where visa-free policies are stimulating demand. The airline also enhances direct connectivity via API/NDC/Direct Connect.

Bangkok Airways also enhances its codeshare ticketing system with leading airlines such as Qantas, Thai Airways, British Airways, Lufthansa Group, Emirates, Etihad, and EVA Air.